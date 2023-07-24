Carlee Russell Admits Kidnapping and Baby Were a Hoax, Asks for Forgiveness

Carlee Russell has admitted that her claims of being kidnapped earlier this month were false, according to a statement from Russell's attorney.

The statement, sent to Hoover police in Alabama by Russell's attorney Emery Anthony, was read aloud by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis during a press conference on Monday. According to the letter, Russell said there "was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13."

"My client did not see a baby on the side of the road," the statement continued. "My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident, this was a single act done by herself."

Carlee Russell, pictured, has admitted that her claims of being kidnapped were false, according to a statement from Russell's attorney that was read on Monday at a police press briefing. Courtesy of Hoover Police Department

The statement also said that Russell was not with anyone during the nearly two days she was reported missing, nor did she stay at a hotel.

"My client apologizes for her actions to this community, volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well," the statement continued. "As to her friends and family, we ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee, again, asks for your forgiveness and prayers."

Russell, 25, was reported missing on July 13 after making a call to police dispatch regarding an abandoned toddler on the side of Interstate 459 in Hoover. She was missing for roughly 49 hours, police said, until she returned home on foot.

Russell and her family members claimed that she was kidnapped after getting out of her car to check on the toddler. However, police raised red flags about Russell's story last week, saying they were unable to verify her claims.

Police also said that Russell had made several suspicious Google searches in the days and hours leading up to her disappearance, including: "How to take money from a register without being caught," "One-way bus ticket to Birmingham bus station to Nashville" and if "you have to pay for an amber alert."

Derzis told reporters on Monday that the investigation into Russell's false kidnapping story was ongoing, and that police are "in discussions" with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office about possible charges related to the case. He noted that the "facts" police provided last week about Russell's case "pretty much showed that we knew it was a hoax."

"The sad thing is that, again, there were so many people that were involved [and] took this thing very seriously," Derzis said. "And again, we wanted the focus to be, bring her home. She got home, we're very excited about that. You know, it is what it is."

Police are also working to total up a "dollar amount" for what was spent by police and partnering agencies during the search for Russell. Derzis said that police are not "aware" if any mental illness played a role in Russell's case.

A spokesperson for the Hoover Police Department told Newsweek that additional information regarding the case will likely be available once the Jefferson County district attorney "makes a decision on what, if any, changes will be filed."

