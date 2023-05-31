Cat's Impressive Boxing Technique Gives 'Southpaw' Whole New Meaning

Move over Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson because there's a new boxing icon in town.

Meowy the 2 -year-old white ragdoll might seem like an ordinary cat at first glance, but she packs a hell of a punch, as a video posted to TikTok by her owner demonstrates.

Shared under the handle IninjaU, the clip shows Meowy delivering a series of impressive right hooks to a specially modified cat punching bag that dispenses one treat every time it is hit. Eventually, her punches prove so powerful, she knocks the dispenser over entirely.

"Meowy is very food motivated," her owner, who asked not to be named, told Newsweek. "My other gray cat, Sensei, is pretty smart too."

The punching bag was originally purchased with Sensei in mind. "Sensei loves playing with toys and always playfully boxes the other cats, so it made sense to try to teach him the boxing treat toy."

However, so far Meowy has proven the more adept fighter, with the promise of treats proving a huge motivation for the feisty feline who, according to her owner, will often "box the toy until it is completely empty."

Meowy the cat delivers the killer blow. The adorable ragdoll has a pretty mean right hook. IninjaU

While she boasts a terrifying right hook, Meowy's efforts could certainly give a whole new meaning to the term "southpaw."

Puzzle feeders like the punch bag in this clip have been proven to have a positive impact on cats. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery concluded that puzzle feeders helped to bring out the natural foraging insights of our feline friends.

The researchers said that cats using food puzzles were often physically fitter, happier and tended to suffer fewer behavioral problems than those fed via a normal bowl.

Meowy certainly benefits from being put through her paces.

A happy cat who enjoys cuddles and naps, she and Sensei live with their owner, a registered nurse and small business owner, and his wife in Kennewick, Washington.

"Meowy likes to follow us all around the house and literally watches us do everything," her owner said. "If we watch TV, she either sits next to us, or watches TV with us. Otherwise she likes sunbathing by the window and just sleeps a lot."

Her owner credits Meowy's brother, Sensei, a mixed blue Russian and ragdoll cat, with encouraging her to play with the punching bag dispenser—though the promise of a treat remains a big motivator too.

"Sensei loves to play with toys. springs, feathers, stuffed animals, etc. He can even turn on his own toy to chase around," he said. "He is still young, about 7 months, but he's super smart and well behaved, and a huge cuddler."

Meowy isn't the first cat-turned-boxer to catch the eye on social media.

Back in 2021, one cat's impressive boxing abilities sparked comparisons with Floyd Mayweather Jr. In another instance, the internet became gripped by footage showing a daily "fight club" involving a pet owner's cat and dog.

Then there was the iconic photo sent to one cat owner while on vacation showing her two felines in the middle of an epic brawl.

