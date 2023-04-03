Heartwarming

Cat Caught on Camera Sneaking Into Owner's Bed for Cuddles: 'Human Basket'

By
Heartwarming Cats Pets Animal behavior Animals

A cat caught sneaking into her owner's bed for a snuggle is melting hearts online.

In the sweet security cam footage shared by TikToker @mr_mojojojo, a black cat named Shady can be seen climbing over her owner, who is fast asleep on his side.

Shady rests her body on her owner's arm while trying to get into the perfect position, before her human takes the hint and pulls her closer.

A sleeping man cuddling a sleeping cat
A stock photo of a sleeping man cuddling a sleeping cat. Shady used her owner as a "human basket." Daria Kulkova/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The cat takes advantage of the new position, resting her butt on @mr_mojojojo's face and stretching her paws out, before curling up into a little ball in his arms.

"A cat sized bed #humanbasket," wrote @mr_mojojojo alongside the video, which has received over 3 million views.

'It Makes Them Feel Safer When Resting'

Despite their frosty reputation, cats really do love their owners—they just have a different way of showing it.

Unlike dogs, who have been domesticated for thousands of years and have physically evolved to better communicate with humans, cats are much harder for us to read.

However, a 2019 study by Oregon State University found that cats bond with their owners similarly to human children and their parents. So, it's no surprise that they enjoy cuddling up with their cat mom or dad, even if they're sometimes sneaky about it.

@mr._mojojojo

a Cat sized bed #humanbasket #cats #catsoftiktok #furry

♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

Dr. Janet Cutler, a certified cat behaviorist at Cat-World.com, said that it's natural for cats to stay near their sleeping owners.

"People can provide comfort to cats, so they may sleep with us if that makes them feel safer when resting," she told Newsweek.

However, it's not just love for their owners that attracts cats at bedtime.

"Many cats like to be near sources of heat, and lying by people in bed can be a nice warm spot for them to sleep," Cutler said.

'At Least Yours Sleeps'

TikTok users dubbed the footage "adorable," with the clip receiving more than 570,000 likes.

"This is genuinely the cutest cat video I think I've ever seen," commented Smileyspoon27.

"The subtle scooting in until you scoop them," said Courtney.

"The little pawsies stretch," wrote user5976318687268.

"You can see the cat decide 'yes, this is perfect,'" joked suzannenln.

Many fellow cat owners were envious of the bond between @mr_mojojojo and Shady, with Leo writing: "My cat just bites me nose."

"That's nice," said Katelyn. "My cat smacks me in the face and pukes on my clothes."

"At least yours sleeps," wrote user384158744922. "Mine thinks night time is WWE and he's John Cena."

While Niki Loan commented: "My cat climbs up on me when I'm sleeping and sneezes on me to wake me up. I would prefer this."

Newsweek reached out to @mr_mojojojo via TikTok and Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC