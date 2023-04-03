Cat Caught on Camera Sneaking Into Owner's Bed for Cuddles: 'Human Basket'

A cat caught sneaking into her owner's bed for a snuggle is melting hearts online.

In the sweet security cam footage shared by TikToker @mr_mojojojo, a black cat named Shady can be seen climbing over her owner, who is fast asleep on his side.

Shady rests her body on her owner's arm while trying to get into the perfect position, before her human takes the hint and pulls her closer.

A stock photo of a sleeping man cuddling a sleeping cat. Shady used her owner as a "human basket." Daria Kulkova/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The cat takes advantage of the new position, resting her butt on @mr_mojojojo's face and stretching her paws out, before curling up into a little ball in his arms.

"A cat sized bed #humanbasket," wrote @mr_mojojojo alongside the video, which has received over 3 million views.

'It Makes Them Feel Safer When Resting'

Despite their frosty reputation, cats really do love their owners—they just have a different way of showing it.

Unlike dogs, who have been domesticated for thousands of years and have physically evolved to better communicate with humans, cats are much harder for us to read.

However, a 2019 study by Oregon State University found that cats bond with their owners similarly to human children and their parents. So, it's no surprise that they enjoy cuddling up with their cat mom or dad, even if they're sometimes sneaky about it.

Dr. Janet Cutler, a certified cat behaviorist at Cat-World.com, said that it's natural for cats to stay near their sleeping owners.

"People can provide comfort to cats, so they may sleep with us if that makes them feel safer when resting," she told Newsweek.

However, it's not just love for their owners that attracts cats at bedtime.

"Many cats like to be near sources of heat, and lying by people in bed can be a nice warm spot for them to sleep," Cutler said.

'At Least Yours Sleeps'

TikTok users dubbed the footage "adorable," with the clip receiving more than 570,000 likes.

"This is genuinely the cutest cat video I think I've ever seen," commented Smileyspoon27.

"The subtle scooting in until you scoop them," said Courtney.

"The little pawsies stretch," wrote user5976318687268.

"You can see the cat decide 'yes, this is perfect,'" joked suzannenln.

Many fellow cat owners were envious of the bond between @mr_mojojojo and Shady, with Leo writing: "My cat just bites me nose."

"That's nice," said Katelyn. "My cat smacks me in the face and pukes on my clothes."

"At least yours sleeps," wrote user384158744922. "Mine thinks night time is WWE and he's John Cena."

While Niki Loan commented: "My cat climbs up on me when I'm sleeping and sneezes on me to wake me up. I would prefer this."

Newsweek reached out to @mr_mojojojo via TikTok and Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.