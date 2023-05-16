Cat Causing 'Rail Chaos' After Falling Asleep on Toy Track Delights Viewers

A cat refusing to wake up from a nap on his owner's toy tracks has left the internet in stitches after a video of the "rail chaos" went viral.

The clip, with 4.3 million views, was shared on TikTok on Monday by the cat's owner, under the username @officialdancox. The animal can be seen laying down on the tracks, located in his owner's garden. A scale-size steam train tries to go through but is stopped by the sleeping feline.

As his owner tries to wake him up, the cat initially tries resisting orders but is then removed by his owner, who picks him up and moves him to a different stop. The hilarious clip comes with a caption that reads: "Rail chaos due to cat on the tracks." It is followed by: "We [apologize] for the late running train. This is due to a cat on the railway."

Adult cats sleep an average of 16 hours a day, while kittens can spend all 24 hours sleeping, according to Oakland Veterinary Services. Cats mostly sleep to conserve energy, as hunters, but they may also rest to help regulate body temperature, as well as for pleasure.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with more than 225,000 likes on the platform. One TikTok user, Of Boats, Dogs, and Pianos, commented: "My Boss never believes me when I tell him the train was late due to a giant cat on the railroad... Finally, proof!"

Dogs are cute wrote: "love how he sped it up until his wife told him off." Samantha added: "Plot twist: a gang of kittens was waiting in the bushes to hold up the train, but they lost their nerve."

Bigdawg7299 wrote: "Anyone else waiting for the cat to mule kick the train off the tracks?" EfinTurbo commented: "You know the rule? You can not disturb a sleeping cat. How dare you." Steel Angel joked: "That could have [been] a Cattrastify!"

Another user, Markrpulliam, wrote: "sounded like the speed increased before stopping. I thought 'RAMMING SPEED!!!!' then it stopped lol." User lynnebaggett posted: "Is the cat's name Godzilla!!!"

