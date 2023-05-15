Cat Pretends to Be a Human Baby by Sleeping in Crib: 'Nice Early Night'

Many parents will know the feeling of relief when their baby is finally asleep. This mom was amazed to see it wasn't her baby making use of the new crib, but her cat instead.

After the video went viral on TikTok @wilsonthebsh with more than 2.1 million views, Mollie Williams told Newsweek that she "really laughed" when she found Wilson lying in the crib. However, it didn't surprise her because "he's such a character."

Photos of Wilson laying in the crib. Mollie Williams told Newsweek she found her cat sleeping in the cot for an hour, after a video of it has gone viral on TikTok. @wilsonthebsh

Depending on their age, cats require between 12 and 16 hours of sleep every day, according to animal-advice website PetMD. Typically, kittens may sleep more while they're still developing, and senior cats will enjoy the rest too as their energy levels decrease with age.

Cats love to hunt, explore and play, which means they need to rest up and preserve energy for these all-important tasks. However, sometimes if a cat is sleeping a bit too much. then it may not be such a good sign. Too much sleep could be a sign of boredom and mean the cat needs more enrichment to keep them engaged. It could also be a sign of sickness or injury when their sleep pattern abruptly changes.

Fortunately, for Williams, from Kent, in southeast England, Wilson was only in the cot for one hour, and she's grown accustomed to his unusual habits such as this one. Alongside the viral video, which was posted on April 27, Williams wrote in the caption that it was a "nice early night" for the cat, which meant she had "one baby down, one to go."

The reaction to the video has been unlike anything Williams could have anticipated, as she spoke of her disbelief that Wilson had generated so much attention online.

"I really laughed when I found him like that, and it didn't surprise me because he's done silly things like that before," Williams said.

"The baby wasn't old enough for the crib at this point luckily, and this was the first time I'd found Wilson in there," she added. "The reaction has been amazing, though, and everyone seems to love Wilson."

Although she didn't expect the video to gather so much response, Williams is pleased that her cat's antics can "make someone laugh and smile."

She added: "I can't believe it's gone viral. I'm so overwhelmed by how much everyone loves Wilson. He's one of a kind and the funniest, soppiest cat you'll ever meet."

The video has exceeded almost 400,000 likes and 1,400 comments so far. Many TikTokers wrote that Wilson might have thought the unused crib was just for him.

One person commented on the post: "He thinks that whole room is for him," while another user wrote that it was "so nice of you to build him this lovely crib."

