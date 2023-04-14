Woman Shares How She Stops Her Cat From Resting in Baby's Crib

A TikTok user has gone viral on social media after sharing the hack she uses to get house cats off furniture by using just one item.

In the video shared on Wednesday, under the username Kendallsmith.904, the new mom explained that because her cat always finds a way to climb up to her baby daughter's crib, she needed to find a way to stop her, so she came up with an unusual idea.

She says: "So my cat keeps getting in my daughter's crib and quite frankly we can't have that happening, because one it can be dangerous, and two it is just nasty, so we've got to get her out of here. So I had to take matters into my own hands. I'm laying some aluminum foil inside the crib because I know she is not going to like this! Now let's put it to the test."

The clip then shows the cat jumping on the crib again, immediately noticing the new item, and after a minute of reflection, she can be seen leaving the crib, never to return again.

The poster then adds: "Then she sat there contemplating life for a second and said yeah I'm out of here! And guess what? She has not been back since! It worked! So point blank period, lay some aluminum foil wherever you don't want your cat going, couch, crib, bed, whatever, it works!" A caption along with the post says: "IT WORKED!!!!"

According to pet blog Hepper, cats have multiple reasons to be afraid of aluminum. One reason is the sounds. Because the crinkly sound of aluminum foil is very high-pitched, it can be "extremely bothersome" to cats. Another reason is its looks, as the reflective effect may cause cats to feel confused. One more reason why cats are not big fans of aluminum is its texture and the way it feels on them.

The clip quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting cat owners from across the platform. It has so far received 300,000 views and 22,400 likes.

One user, Chloe Dore, commented: "Just leave the door closed. My cat isn't allowed in her room." And Miss_N1734 said: "All the people saying close the door have clearly never owned a cat, they can open doors." morgannashleyy_ added: "It doesn't work for my cats. They do a little tap dance on the foil and roll around in it."

Cccccbanana wrote: "Have you tried an orange scented spray?? I use it for Christmas trees." And Kara Marie added: "I bought a crib net! It works wonders and my cats don't even try anymore!" Krystal Russo said: "I tried this!!!! My cat freaked out lol."

Another user, Maine, commented: "Your cat wants to protect your daughter." Gwen & Mila said: "I did the same, little tip I put a sheet on top of it so every time she tried to jump on it it still made the noise, now even with the foil out (because [the] baby is born) she's 'afraid' of the crib and avoids it!"

Laura Elizabeth wrote: "Mine laughs and sit on it anyways! I tried with the Christmas tree too and nope." And Andreia Veiga Rocha added: "I must be the only person who has cats that don't jump on things, never allowed it so it must've stuck. they only jump on the window."

