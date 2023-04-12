Woman Goes Viral Over Creative Bud Light Tagline—'This Aged Well'

A video purportedly explaining what Bud Light actually stands for has gone viral after people linked it with the current boycott of the brand.

Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch have been the subject of criticism after transgender actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney announced a sponsored partnership with the beer brand. As a result, right-wing campaigners have called for a boycott of Bud Light, which has had various repercussions, from canceled events to destroyed goods. Even Kid Rock has gotten involved, posting footage online in which he shoots cans of Bud Light with a machine gun.

While the backlash against the brand continues, a viral video from 2021 has resurfaced that has been linked to the current situation.

Posted by Jaimi Fazenbaker in 2021, the funny video has been edited and re-shared across TikTok.

Main image, a Bud Light beer store is seen in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2020. Inset, transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is pictured in April, 2023. A video explaining what "Bud Light actually stands" for has gone viral after people linked it with the current boycott of the brand. Alfredo Lopez / Rob Kim/Getty Images

"So I'm just gonna tell 'em, 'Bud Light,'" a woman on camera says, with a drink and a box of Bud Light in her hand. She goes on to explain what she believes the product name stands for: "B**** U Don't Like It? Go Home Then!"

The original video has had 13.5 million views on TikTok, with millions of likes and thousands of comments.

The same video was shared again by TikTok user Havenothadmycoffee, this time with added graphics and subtitles. The TikTok user, whose screen name is T. Jackson, seemingly regularly shares anti-Donald Trump videos, and a recent video showed Kid Rock shooting the Bud Light cans with the sound of a baby crying overlaid onto it.

The comment section to T. Jackson's post has been filled with laughing face emojis.

"My new favorite acronym," "girl, that was classic," and "that aged well" are some of the comments left.

Others tagged Budweiser's official account and encouraged them to hire the woman who appears in the video for new advertisements.

Bud Light has featured prominently online in the past week, with some social media users sharing videos showing stores with full stocks of Bud Light and Budweiser, while other brands of beer appear to be selling normally.

The reaction against Bud Light began when they sent personalized cans to Mulvaney, and days later Nike also suffered backlash after the company sent the transgender actress a new sports bra to model.

Speaking on a recent episode of the podcast Onward with Rosie O'Donnell, Mulvaney said she's "an easy target" because she's "new to all of this."

Anheuser Busch's stock dropped by 3 percent on Monday. However, despite the recent controversy, the company's stock was still sitting at 52-week highs and is outperforming competitors.