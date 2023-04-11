Video of Bud Light Untouched in Store Goes Viral Amid Dylan Mulvaney Drama

Video footage of stacks of unsold Bud Light in a store—purportedly filmed after the beer company sent transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a personalized can of its product—has gone viral on social media.

Earlier this month, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram in which she explained that Bud Light had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman. Mulvaney's Days of Girlhood video series, which charts her first year of transitioning, has been a viral success.

"This month, I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood, and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever—a can with my face on it," Mulvaney told her followers, before referencing a promotion with the beer brand that is detailed on her profile.

In another video, which was shot in a bathtub, Mulvaney appeared to be stuck on hold on the phone while near a stack of Bud Light beers. She proceeded to open one while waiting, before dancing in the bath to the hold music.

Dylan Mulvaney is pictured on September 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. The inset image shows cans of Bud Light sitting on a shelf for sale at a convenience store on July 26, 2018, in New York City. Video footage showing unpurchased cans of Bud Light has gone viral on social media after the brewing company sent transgender influencer Mulvaney a personalized can. JC Olivera/Getty Images;/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The partnership has drawn condemnation from some social media users, who issued calls for a boycott. Amid the backlash, musician Kid Rock shared footage of himself opening fire on a stack of Bud Light cans. Country music star Travis Tritt reacted by announcing that he would no longer sell Budweiser at his concerts.

Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned to female in 2015, recommended an alternative beer brand as she commented on a Twitter post from British influencer Oli London, who previously identified as transracial, gender neutral and transgender.

As some consumers publicly state their intention to boycott the beer company's products, video footage was shared on TikTok and Twitter that showed cans of Bud Light and Budweiser that hadn't been purchased while other brands were sold out.

"Today we salute you, Mr. Budweiser head of marketing guy," said a voice-over. "Only you could take a beer and make it [expletive]. Twenty years of amazing ad campaigns, and this is where we end up."

🤣 This is real! I went to

my local store, and she said they haven't sold a 12-pack or 30-pack of Bud Light this whole week!#BudLightWentWoke #budlight pic.twitter.com/lNmZ18PgnZ — 🇺🇲Tea.Party.Patriot.1776🇺🇲 (@T3aPartyPatriot) April 8, 2023

After another person was heard singing "not gonna buy it" in the background, the voice-over concluded: "What the f*** were you thinking?"

A social media user who posted the footage on Twitter wrote: "This is real! I went to

my local store, and she said they haven't sold a 12-pack or 30-pack of Bud Light this whole week!"

Another person responded: "We went to Hooters on [Saturday]. Bartender ask if my wife wanted her usual [Michelob] Ultra. She said 'Hell no!' And ordered something else. The bartender ask me if I wanted my usual Bud Light & I said 'Hell no!' The bartender laughed & said she hadn't sold any Bud products all weekend!!!!!"

"That's awesome!" a Twitter user remarked in reaction to the anecdotes. "Maybe Anheuser-Busch will get the picture.... that some people are not on board with their decisions! Why can't beer makers.....JUST MAKE BEER!"

"I want to know how stupid you have to be to not realize who your customers are," said another. "Trying to appease maybe 1% of the populace they gave the middle finger to everyone else."

Tweeted another: "As we have seen with each and every company/industry that panders to the woke brigade. The woke mob does not support or buy the products that you promote to them. All you are doing is turning away your existing supporters.

Movies, music, comics, sports, food, drinks, clothing..."

However, others pushed back at the detractors, with one person expressing doubt about the accuracy of the claims that were shared.

"Twitter isn't the real world," the person wrote. "Most people don't follow the latest outrage all that closely. I seriously doubt this is true."

Another shared a graphic addressing "bigots" that showed a number of beer brands, including Bud Light, that have visibly supported LGBTQ rights.

"They get high ratings from the Human rights Counsel," another said, speaking of Bud Light owner Anheuser-Busch. "The right's virtue signalling will stop soon. Boycotts don't work."

Stock for Anheuser-Busch InBev took a slight dip on Monday in the wake of the ongoing backlash over the company's partnership with Mulvaney.

The Street, a financial news website, reported that stock for Anheuser-Busch InBev was lower by 3 percent on Monday. However, the outlet also reported that the drop comes following "a 10-day win streak, which vaulted Anheuser-Busch stock to 52-week highs."

The Street further noted that even with the controversy regarding Mulvaney, Anheuser-Busch continues to come out ahead of competitors like Molson Coors and Boston Beer on the stock market. At the time of publication, Anheuser-Busch shares were at $64.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.

An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Newsweek last week that the company "works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney."

The spokesperson added that the commemorative can "was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

Mulvaney addressed the transphobic attacks she received last week in a Friday post on TikTok and Instagram. The post included a performance of her singing the Stephen Sondheim song No One Is Alone from a cabaret show she hosted last month at New York City's Rainbow Room.

"It's hard to see the light now, just don't let it go. This song felt fitting for the week I've been having. All is well! Cheers," Mulvaney wrote in the caption for the Instagram post.