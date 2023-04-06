Caitlyn Jenner Appears to Shade Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney Amid Controversy

Caitlyn Jenner has reacted to Bud Light sending transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a personalized beer can by recommending another brand.

On Sunday, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram in which she explained that Bud Light had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman. Mulvaney's Day 365 Of Girlhood video series, which charts her first year of transitioning, has been a viral success.

"This month, I celebrated by day 365 of womanhood, and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever—a can with my face on it," Mulvaney told her followers, before referencing a promotion with the beer brand detailed on her profile.

In another video, which was shot in a bathtub, Mulvaney appeared to be stuck on hold on the phone while near a stack of Bud Light beers. She proceeded to open one while waiting, before dancing in the bath to the hold music.

Caitlyn Jenner on July 27, 2022, in New York City, and Dylan Mulvaney on February 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Jenner has commented on Bud Light's gesture of sending a personalized can to Mulvaney. Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images;/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The partnership has drawn condemnation from some social media users, who issued calls for a boycott. Amid the backlash, musician Kid Rock shared footage of himself responding to the news by opening fire on a stack of Bud Light cans.

British influencer Oli London, who previously identified as transracial, gender neutral and transgender, shared one of Mulvaney's videos on his Twitter account, describing the TikTok star as "the new brand ambassador for Bud Light."

Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺



The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can 🥤celebrating his 365 days of girlhood.



(This is not April Fools, it’s actually real)



🍺🍻🍺😒🍻🍺🍻 #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/xuu87WxrvZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

As a host of Twitter users weighed in with their responses, Jenner, who transitioned to female in 2015 and has publicly exchanged words with Mulvaney in the past, recommended that people take their business to another brand.

"Support @happydad by @nelkboys @KyleForgeard theirs is the best!" wrote Jenner, who this week announced the launch of her political action committee aimed at taking on "radical gender extremists."

A spokesperson for Bud Light owner Anheuser-Busch told Newsweek on Monday that the company "works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney."

The spokesperson added that the commemorative can "was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

In October, Jenner, 73, said that she had been inundated with death threats and hate mail, blaming the "so called 'inclusive' LGBT community." The complaint came days after she and Mulvaney, 26, were engaged in a public back-and-forth on social media.

"I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week," the Fox News contributor wrote on the micro-blogging platform. "It is all from the so called 'inclusive' lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day."

While Jenner didn't specify what had sparked the threats, she had faced backlash days earlier after criticizing and misgendering TikTok content creator Mulvaney.

Mulvaney, who has gained more than 10 million followers on the platform, became the focus of attention on social media at the time after speaking with President Joe Biden at the White House about trans-related healthcare.

A TikTok video soon resurfaced of the trans rights activist seeking to "normalize women having bulges," as she recalled being stared at by strangers whenever she went out in tight clothing.

The video garnered criticism from detractors, including Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, who tweeted that Biden "and radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal."

Responding to the post, Jenner, ex-husband of Kris Jenner, lauded Blackburn for "speaking out and having a backbone—one of the best senators we have. Let's not 'normalize' any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!"

. @MarshaBlackburn thank you for speaking out and having a backbone - one of the best senators we have. Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity! https://t.co/YmQcuwWKhj — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 26, 2022

When a Twitter user countered that she often had a bulge issue as somebody who was "born a woman" with a "naturally plump v*****," Jenner then said of Mulvaney: "He is talking about his p****!"

While Jenner's comments garnered backlash, the erstwhile California gubernatorial candidate remained steadfast in her criticism of Mulvaney.

"There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place," Jenner, who underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2017, stated in another tweet. "I do not support that at all, in the slightest. Dylan...congrats [you're] trans with a p****."

There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place. I do not support that at all, in the slightest. Dylan…congrats your trans with a penis. https://t.co/ibcVN6SkTb — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 27, 2022

Mulvaney responded to Jenner in a TikTok post soon afterward, stating that they "are two of the most privileged trans women in America at the moment," adding that "with that comes a lot of responsibility."

"Although we have very different views on most things, a few days ago I probably would have still been willing to sit down with you and try to connect with you in some way, because I automatically have a lot of respect for you as a fellow trans woman," Mulvaney continued.

In the video, Mulvaney said that she wasn't particularly bothered by Jenner's initial criticism, though she took issue with being called "he" by the Olympic gold medalist.

"Not you calling me a he. That is just terrible... but then you didn't stop there," Mulvaney, who has been documenting her transition online for several months, said in the clip.

Mulvaney then spoke about Jenner's characterization of her video as "normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place."

"Girl, you're making me sound like I'm some creepy flasher exposing myself," Mulvaney said. "I was wearing perfectly normal shorts at a mall, and I never been great with sarcasm, but I do think that last line was probably not an actual congrats."

During a Twitter debate with blogger and trans activist Serena Daniari earlier this week, Jenner was asked why she had misgendered Mulvaney.

Jenner responded by saying that "an intern put out a tweet [and] they had been fired. They took it down immediately after they accidentally misgender[ed] Dylan."