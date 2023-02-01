Hearts Melt As Owner Finds Cats Curled Up in Baby Crib: 'The Upgrade'

A pair of cats have been caught on camera making themselves comfortable in a baby's crib.

The viral TikTok clip, shared by @4pets2artists1home, has been viewed 1 million times and has received over 159,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

The cats' owner, Sarah Keene, added the following text to the clip: "When you can't find the cats anywhere and realize the baby's room was left open."

Tabby cats Minimin and Rosy can be seen curled up in the cot.

Keene captioned the clip: "The #baby isn't old enough to use his crib yet, but the #cats are making sure it's broken in."

Cats and Babies

Cats can quickly become a part of the family and are often treated like children by their owners. But when a human bundle of joy comes along it is essential to safeguard the baby and feline.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) states that cribs should be off-limits for cats. This is because a newborn baby cannot turn over or even move their head at first so "a heat-seeking cat who chooses to cuddle up close to the baby's face could make it difficult for the child to breathe."

The ASPCA suggests closing the door to the nursery when a baby is napping and installing a temporary screen door to keep cats out. It may also be worth buying a crib tent to place over a crib—this will not only keep a baby safe but prevent cats from urinating in the crib, something that may occur if they are extremely stressed.

Comments

More than 3,300 people have commented on the post since it was shared on January 30.

The top comment, which has been liked over 9,200 times, says: "They ARE the babies."

"The first cat was like the baby wasn't using it," said another.

Another user joked: "Wow you really spoiled them with that cat bed! (I'm pretty sure it's their crib now)."

Speaking from experience, one mom said: "Oof, my cats loved the nursey until baby arrived. Now that she's walking the only safe place for the cats is IN the crib."

Another said: "They're just making sure to test everything so it is safe for the baby!"

While it is important to keep pets away from newborns, this doesn't mean they won't strike up an adorable friendship in the future. Previously, Newsweek shared an adorable video of an eight-month-old baby playing with cats.

Newsweek reached out to Sarah Keane for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.