Fluffy Cat's Hilarious Sitting Pose Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Flexible'

A cat who likes to sit in an unusual way has delighted the internet this week after capturing viral attention.

Freddie is a 2-year-old Persian cat who belongs to owner Gustavo Starke, who is currently living in Canada.

Starke shared a picture of his fluffy ginger cat on Reddit's popular r/aww forum where it has received over 19,000 upvotes.

In the picture, Freddie sits almost upright with his back legs wide apart and front paws placed carefully in front—a pose that one Redditor dubbed: "Catspreading"

"He sits like this often," owner Starke told Newsweek. "I think it's just because he's very flexible and loose. I always find him in the funniest places and poses—I have so many funny photos of him. He is the funniest cat I have ever seen. He makes everybody very happy and everybody loves him."

The Persian cat originated in Mesopotamia, later known as Persia and now modern-day Iran. Their long hair and striking appearance captured the attention of 17th century Italian nobleman Pietro Della Valle who brought the longhaired cats to Europe in the 1600s.

The breed's popularity continued to grow and they were even cited as one of Queen Victoria's favorite pets.

Persian cats were imported to the United States in the late 19th century, where they also became increasingly popular.

Famed for their quiet and laid-back personalities, these serene felines love nothing more than curling up in a lap and being groomed. Unlikely to climb up your curtains and cause mischief, they are more likely to be found waiting to be admired in a comfortable chair.

Freddie—who was named after Freddie Mercury—has melted hearts on Reddit as users have rushed to share their love for the feline.

"He looks the way I feel ngl," said one commenter, while another joked: "That's the cat who fired me and told me that I'll never work in this town again."

"This cat is the irl Garfield," said another Redditor. "It's also the epitome of 'I hate Mondays.'"

Another commented: "I am not being dramatic when I say I would die for your cat."

Starke and Freddie cat are not currently living together as he revealed that he hasn't seen his feline companion in months.

"I decided to post the picture on Reddit because I miss him very much and haven't seen him in almost five months. Freddie lives with my parents," he explained.

Freddie's hilarious stance even made it to Reddit's front page, delighting his owner who was thrilled to see how many people enjoyed seeing his cat.

As a result of his Persian cat's characteristics including a flat face, some commenters were concerned about the animal's health, but Starke explained: "I noticed that some people were worried about his flat face and button nose, but I guarantee that he is 100 percent healthy. He runs very fast and jumps very high."

