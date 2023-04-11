Internet Obsessed With Adult Cat Spying on Sister's Kittens: 'So Confused'

A video of a cat appearing "scared" when introduced to some kittens has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 527,000 views at the time of writing.

A message shown across the video shared by @life.of.lunaaa, the TikTok account of cat duo Luna and Minnie, read: "Luna had babies recently and Minnie is so confused because she never saw kittens before."

The latest viral TikTok video showed a cat sitting on a blanket laid over a half-open cardboard box. The pet appeared transfixed, with its head staring down the opening of the box without much movement.

A caption posted with the clip said Minnie is "literally so confused."

While the fate of Minnie's relationship with the new kittens is uncertain, the feline may later grow to recognize the kittens' names, according to a recent study.

A Japanese study published in April 2022 in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports, which examined household cats and cats belonging to cat cafés where many cats live together, found that cats learn the names of their "friend cats" in their daily lives.

According to the study, "cats expect a specific face upon hearing the specific name of a companion" through the "spontaneous learning of relationships between names and faces in their everyday experiences, similar to what human children do."

Molly DeVoss is a certified feline training and behavior specialist (CFTBS) and certified cat behavior consultant (CCBC). She previously told Newsweek that when it comes to introducing a kitten to an older cat, you'll want to take things very slowly and provide lots of treats while they're together.

"Cats have very long memories; if there is a bad experience between them, they will hold onto that, and it will extend the introduction period," she said.

How to Introduce a Cat to a Kitten

The CFTBS suggested the following three tips for introducing a cat to a kitten.

Shared treats : DeVoss said that regardless of age, all new cat introductions should be done "slowly and methodically," with the new cat starting out in a sanctuary room. Treats and other rewards need to be shared when the two cats are in proximity to one another.

: DeVoss said that regardless of age, all new cat introductions should be done "slowly and methodically," with the new cat starting out in a sanctuary room. Treats and other rewards need to be shared when the two cats are in proximity to one another. Use a harness and leash : When you reach the introduction phase where the cats are put in the same room, be sure to have one or both of them in a harness and leash. DeVoss advises harnessing the cat that is "more apt to lunge," but when you are dealing with "a rambunctious kitten," its movements will need to be controlled.

: When you reach the introduction phase where the cats are put in the same room, be sure to have one or both of them in a harness and leash. DeVoss advises harnessing the cat that is "more apt to lunge," but when you are dealing with "a rambunctious kitten," its movements will need to be controlled. Get a second kitten: You could also consider getting an additional kitten, so they can keep each other company and leave the older cat alone, DeVoss said.

According to another message overlaid on the latest viral TikTok video, the cat owner attempted to introduce the kittens to Minnie. "But every time I bring one to her, she gets scared and runs away," the message said, as the camera showed a close-up of another cat sitting in the box with several kittens.

A subsequent message read: "Today I caught her standing on their box and spying on them, and yes, she's still confused." The cat was shown sitting up on top of the box, while facing the camera before the clip ended.

The latest footage has delighted users on TikTok who were amused by the cat's reaction in the viral video.

User kasey simply wrote "adorable confusion," while Leann C Smith-Stewar said: "awwww look at her face."

User crystallxb said the cat "looks like she just woke up," while Margaret said Minnie is the "most confused cat I've ever seen lol [laugh out loud]."

Wilbur wrote the feline must have been thinking "they are tiny, why are they tiny?" while Zamora said the cat must have been saying, "oh my gawd, what is that? what is that?"

