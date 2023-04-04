Hilarious Moment Senior Cat, Aged 18, Refuses to Be Friends With New Kitten 

A video of an older cat appearing to give the stink eye to a new kitten in its home has gone viral on TikTok, with over 580,000 views.

A message overlaid on the clip shared by TikToker Georgia Cronin (@georgiacronin) read: "When you bring home a new kitten to keep your 18 year old cat company..."

The video showed a kitten resting on the chest of a man sitting on a couch. The camera then panned over to a feline sitting at the top of a cat tree on the opposite side of the room, appearing to stare down at the kitten.

A caption shared with the post read: "I'm sure they will be the best of friends in no time!" Is the older cat's look indeed just a sign of the start of a beautiful cat friendship?

A stock image of an 18-year-old tabby cat sitting on a couch at home. A video of an 18-year-old cat appearing to be unhappy with the arrival of a new kitten in its home has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

While the fate of their relationship has yet to be determined, these two animals may grow to recognize each other's names. A Japanese study of household cats and those belonging to cat cafés where many felines live together was published in April 2022 in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports. It found that cats learn the names of their "friend cats" in their daily lives.

The study found that "cats expect a specific face upon hearing the specific name of a companion." This happens through the "spontaneous learning of relationships between names and faces in their everyday experiences, similar to what human children do."

Can an Elderly Cat and a Kitten Become Best Friends?

Molly DeVoss is a certified feline training and behavior specialist (CFTBS) and certified cat behavior consultant (CCBC). She told Newsweek that, despite the massive age difference between the cat and kitten in the latest viral video, they could become the best of feline friends.

However, "that pathway won't be without potholes along the way," she added.

DeVoss, who is also the founder of the nonprofit Cat Behavior Solutions and weekly podcast Cat Talk Radio, said in human years, there is about 80 years' difference in their ages. "Mismatched play styles are one of the biggest challenges when pairing a very young and very old cat together."

DeVoss added that the owner of the pair will have to spend a lot of time playing with the new kitten. The 18-year-old cat is "probably not going to have the energy or interest" in doing so.

What Does the Older Cat's Body Language Mean?

DeVoss said that, with a furrowed brow and downward turned mouth, the elderly cat seems to have a permanent "cranky old man" face.

Its dilated eyes indicate it's watching either something of interest or a potential threat. Its forward-facing whiskers and ears demonstrate "a comfortable stance," DeVoss added.

What's With the Old Cat's Stare Down of the New Kitten?

The CFTBS said cats will stare at one another to assert dominance: "An unbroken stare is an intimidating gesture and often precedes a fight."

Most cats "disapprove" of a new feline housemate because they're "very territorial." They'll see a new cat in the home as "a potential territory invader" rather than a playmate. However, that doesn't mean a cat can't build a close bond with another of its kind, DeVoss said.

How to Introduce a Kitten to an Older Cat

When it comes to introducing a kitten to an older cat, you'll want to "go slow;" give "lots and lots of great treats" while they're together; and "burn off the kitten's excess energy" before it seeks out the other cat for play time, according to DeVoss.

Shared treats: The CFTBS said that, regardless of age, all cat introductions should be done "slowly and methodically," with the new one starting out in a sanctuary room. Treats and other rewards need to be shared when the two pets are in proximity to each other.

Use a harness and leash: When you reach the introduction phase where the cats are put in the same room, be sure to have one or both of them in a harness and leash. DeVoss recommends harnessing the cat that is "more apt to lunge," but when you are dealing with "a rambunctious kitten," its movements will need to be controlled. "Cats have very long memories; if there is a bad experience between them, they will hold onto that, and it will extend the introduction period," DeVoss said.

Get a second kitten: Another consideration would be to get an additional kitten so they can keep each other company and leave the "grumpy old man cat" alone, DeVoss said. "But that doesn't rule out the possibility of both kittens ganging up on the old guy."

The latest viral video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.