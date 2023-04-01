Dog Who Loves to Help Charity Wins Pet of the Week

This week we've loved seeing a Samoyed's "happy wiggles" while meeting a new puppy for the first time and enjoyed a trainee service dog wearing Croc-like shoes.

As well as viral favorites, we've been loving reader submissions of pets and put together our weekly Pet of the Week lineup.

If you think your pet should be among those considered, don't forget to scroll to the bottom of this story to find out how to get involved.

Winner

Lily Dawn the dog is this week's Pet of the Week. Mariah Morse

Our winner this week is Lily Dawn the Pomeranian chiweenie mix, who lives with owner Mariah Morse in Fort Worth, Texas.

"She loves helping to promote breast cancer awareness with her bright pink colors and rocking her decorated stroller," Morse told Newsweek.

At two years old, Lily loves catching frisbee and playing with her family.

Alongside raising breast cancer awareness, Lily also knows a few tricks: "I trained her to pick up items I drop," said Morse. "And she can jump up high so you can catch her for snuggles."

Finalists

Daisy May the three-year-old Italian Greyhound, Pug and Chihuahua mix. Chris

Our first finalist this week is Daisy May, a three-year-old Italian greyhound, pug and chihuahua mix.

"Daisy loves to play and cuddle," owner Chris who lives in Haven, Kansas, told Newsweek. "She always thinks she needs to be in your lap or laying on you."

Buster the cat and Kaiser the German Shepherd. Sarah German

Next up this week are Sarah German's German shepherd dog and orange tabby cat Kaiser and Buster.

Living in Bismarck, North Dakota, the six-year-old dog Kaiser has lived with the family since he was eight weeks old, while Buster came to them as a kitten in 2020.

"Buster learned all his behaviors from Kaiser," German told Newsweek. "When we first got Buster, we were worried that Kaiser would be too rough with him. But we were wrong—Kaiser was so gentle with his baby brother. To this day, they play together, snuggle together on the dog bed, and follow Mom around the house (and get in her way)."

Both pets are very fond of playtime and nap time and love treats—particularly Buster.

"Buster LOVES his cat treats," said German. "If he hears the crinkle of the bag, he will come running."

Little Mama the dog posing for pictures. Hyun Joo Kim

Last, but not least, this week is the chihuahua and terrier mix Little Mama.

Adopted eight years ago by owner Hyun Joo Kim, who lives in Huntington Beach, California, the pup is a big source of love for her owner.

"Little Mama exudes unconditional love, care-free spirit, and freedom. Like I mentioned, Little Mama is my emotional support dog as she helps me contain anxiety and depression," Joo Kim told Newsweek. "Mama loves stuffed animals, but her favorite is Mr. Teddy. Mama loves to burrow under the covers to snuggle."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.