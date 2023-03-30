Watch Samoyed's 'Happy Wiggles' While Meeting New Puppy for First Time

A video showing a Samoyed's happy wiggles while meeting her puppy sibling is melting hearts online, with 2.6 million views.

In the TikTok video shared on March 14 by Jeanny (@babybearyuki), her partner Przemek places a rainbow-colored gift box on the floor, complete with a large pink bow.

Sensing something exciting inside, Yuki the Samoyed runs over to investigate and discovers an Australian shepherd puppy called Maple.

Photos of the Samoyed Yuki (right) sticking her nose in a giftbox (left). The dog was overjoyed to meet the Australian shepherd puppy inside. @babybearyuki

Excited to meet her new sister, Yuki dives into the box and starts sniffing Maple, while wiggling her butt enthusiastically.

In the next clip, Przemek lifts Maple out of the box and places her on the rug in front of Yuki, who continues to wiggle wildly.

"I think these might have been the happiest wiggles I've ever seen," Jeanny wrote alongside the footage, which has received almost 550,000 likes.

What's the Best Way to Introduce an Older Dog to a Puppy?

Although it was love at first sight for Yuki and Maple, introducing an older dog to a puppy can be a struggle for some pet parents.

Dr. Mary Burch is a certified applied animal behaviorist and American Kennel Club (AKC) family dog director. She told Newsweek that a controlled situation is best for introducing two canines.

If the puppy is old enough, Burch recommends an outdoor meeting in a park with both dogs on leashes. This allows the pair to approach each other freely in a neutral space and prevent tension.

Photos of Yuki sniffing Maple in the giftbox. The Samoyed was obsessed with the Australian shepherd puppy from day one. @babybearyuki

If it's going well, you should notice signs such as the "play bow," in which a dog's tail rises while their head goes down.

Once you've brought your puppy home, allowing your older dog space from their new sibling can also help them to bond. Also, try training sessions for both dogs and exercises to wear the puppy out and give your older pet a break.

'It Was the Start of a Beautiful Friendship'

Maple was just 8 weeks old when her new owners introduced her to Yuki, then aged 3.

Describing Yuki as an attention-seeker, the couple decided to get the Samoyed a sibling to keep her company.

"She loves other dogs," Jeanny told Newsweek. "So, once she was old enough and the time was right, we got her a little sister."

Yuki immediately wanted to be best friends with Maple. However, she first had to learn how to play with her much-smaller sister.

Photos of Yuki trying to play with Maple. The older dog wanted to hang out straightaway, but had to learn how to play with her smaller puppy sibling. @babybearyuki

"They quickly got the hang of it, which was the start to a beautiful friendship," Jeanny said.

"Not a day has gone by without them having a blast with each other's company," she added.

Jeanny said that Maple is an introvert while Yuki is "quite sassy at times." Despite having contrasting personalities, the pair are inseparable.

Apparently, Yuki's wiggles come out whenever she is in a good mood, and the "happier she is, the more she wiggles."

"She's the happiest little cloud you'll ever meet," said Jeanny.

'She Loves Her Little Sister'

The adorable introduction delighted TikTok users. "I can't stop watching this," commented aeewya.

"This is one of the sweetest things I've ever seen," posted lisadyan, while Lmfao wrote: "The wiggles." User morgan added: "IM GONNA CRY."

The duo have since become the best of friends. @babybearyuki

"I loved how [she] hopped right in like 'hey best friend, what are we doing in this box?'" joked Nicole.

"She loves her little sister," wrote Farrah Marielle Rose, while Kelly Locander commented: "With a Samoyed and an Aussie you're about the have double the wiggles."

