Cat's 'Very Suspicious' Look at Owner Taking a Bath Delights Internet

One cat's suspicious reaction to their owner taking a bath has left the internet in stitches this week.

In a post on Reddit's popular r/SuspiciousKitties, Cleary Ellis, 30, from Canada shared how her cat Autumn watches her during bathtime.

In the post, Ellis wrote that her cat was "very suspicious" about why she was bathing.

"My cat literally does this every time I bathe," the owner told Newsweek. "I think it's a combination of confusion and curiosity. She can't understand why I would willingly submerge myself in water and yet she wants to be in the water with me."

Photos of Autumn the cat in the bathroom. The feline was left a little confused when she saw her owner taking a bath. cleirical/Reddit

Do Cats Hate Water?

The feline aversion to water is perhaps one of their most well-known characteristics. But it isn't entirely true, either. In fact, many large cats like lions and tigers frequently enter water to cool off or even hunt prey.

But our domestic cats are less likely to be seen taking a dip, often going to great lengths to avoid bathtime.

Celia Haddon, a cat expert and author, told Newsweek in April 2022: "Domestic cats are descended from a small desert cat, Felis silvestris lybica. This wild cat lives in desert areas. That is why our kitty cats enjoy warm areas, sunlight, and dry paws."

Cats also understand their environment through scent. Getting wet can remove their personal scent and leave them confused about their surroundings.

Despite this, there are some exceptions to the rule—some cats even seem to want to be watered like plants.

There are also cat breeds that are more likely to be interested in the water than others, including the Savannah, Bengal, Maine Coon and Turkish Van/Angora. It's not clear why these breeds are more likely to be seen near water. However, it is thought to be because they have more adventurous personalities. Perhaps it is because their unique fur texture is more water-resistant than the average feline.

Autumn has lived with her owner and fellow feline Sootie for around a year. Rescued through the nearby Furry Friends Animal Shelter, they started as fosters.

"After only a few short months, I became a foster fail and adopted them both," said Ellis. "Although they're not from the same litter, they're pretty much sisters."

In a series of pictures, Autumn is seen sharing her confusion—and perhaps distain—for her owner being submerged in the tub.

"Sometimes, she dips her tail in the bath just so some part of her can be in it without being wet," said Ellis. "My favorite thing about Autumn is her confident curiosity with a slight hint of judgment."

