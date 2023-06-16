Hearts Melt as 'The Cuddliest Cat on the Planet' Is Viewed by 15M Online

Cats, you either love them or you hate them. They're often not known for their overly cuddly nature, but one cat on TikTok is proving everyone wrong with his adorable antics.

The viral video was posted to the account @paquito_thecat on June 14 and has received 15.3 million views. In it, Paquito the gray cat can be seen cuddling with his owner in bed. At one point, she pulls the comforter over them both, and Paquito wraps his paws around her arm and rests his head in her hand, clearly loving every second. Paquito's owner describes him as "the cuddliest cat on the planet." "The way he hugs me and smiles," reads the caption.

In a second viral clip, Paquito can be seen being extra-cuddly with his owner after she returned from a short trip.

A stock image of a cat under a blanket. A video of “the cuddliest cat on the planet” has gone viral on TikTok with over 15.3 million views. Svetlana Sultanaeva/Getty Images

"Aggression is the second most-common feline behavior problem seen by animal behaviorists," according to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Although unlikely to be fatal, a cat attack can be savage, and potentially cause infections. "They can also cause cat scratch fever, a usually benign but potentially serious infectious disease that causes flu-like symptoms," says the ASPCA.

It's a good idea to get to know your cat's warning signs of attack so you can get out of the way or counter it. "A rule of thumb is to not touch, attempt to reassure, or punish cats showing these postures," reports the ASPCA.

Offensive postures include:

A stiff, straight-legged upright stance.

Stiffened rear legs, with the rear end raised and the back sloped downward toward the head.

Tail is stiff and lowered or held straight down to the ground.

Direct stare.

Upright ears, with the backs rotated slightly forward. Piloerection (hackles up), including fur on the tail.

Constricted pupils.

Directly facing opponent, possibly moving toward him. Might be growling, howling or yowling.

While not ideal, there may be a reason why your cat is acting aggressively toward you or others. Painful medical conditions can increase aggression, and geriatric cats can suffer from confusion and fear, which may make them lash out. Equally certain medications can affect mood, and even diet can be a contributing factor, according to the ASPCA.

Users in the comments loved the cuddly cat. "Oh my God's that's adorable. you're cuddling him and he's cuddling your arm omg [oh my god] so cute," wrote one user on TikTok. "I'm gunna force my cat to do this tonight ... I might die... totally worth it!!!!" posted another.

One user commented, "why is my cat the devils spawn," which highlights the fact that while adorable, this video is not what most people think of when picturing felines.

Newsweek has reached out to @paquito_thecat via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.