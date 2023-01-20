Internet Obsessed With Rescue Cat Who Hates Everyone Apart From the Dog

Cats are often aloof, sometimes aggressive, and can just up and leave for pastures new when the mood takes them (or so it seems). However, we still let them into our homes, and love them.

But now, a video of an aggressive cat that likes no one but the dog has gone viral on TikTok, with over 1.8 million views, proving just how picky felines can be.

In the video, Jackie the black cat can be seen being very reluctantly held by her owner while the video text reads, "My boyfriend: I don't know if we should adopt her.. she attacks everyone except for the dog. Me: that's exactly why we should adopt her."

The video then cuts to clips of Jackie and Levi the dog showing them snuggling, grooming, and playing together.

Cats and dogs are traditionally pitted against each other, as are humans that voice a preference, arguably due to the fact that they are the two most popular domesticated animals globally.

Can Cats And Dogs Get Along?

Pet treat company Nylabone reported that the "majority of cats can happily coexist with a dog if they are given time to comfortably get to know each other. If a puppy and kitten are raised together, they generally will learn right away to tolerate each other, and some cats and dogs grow to be real friends, even playing and napping together."

The Animal Humane Society said: "Despite the stereotype, many dogs and cats learn to live together peacefully. Be patient and take the introduction process slowly, but know that whether or not your pets get along will also depend on their individual personalities. Follow these steps to maximize the chances of success."

They suggest keeping the pets separate at first for at least three to four days and keep them separate until the new pet has passed all health checks. This way, they can get used to each other's smells before they meet.

They also suggest feeding them on opposite sides of a closed door, with the idea being "to teach them to associate the presence of the other pet with pleasant things, such as food. With each feeding, move their food bowls a little closer to the closed door. Continue this process until each pet can eat calmly right next to the door."

It's important not to leave new acquaintances alone together so as the Animal Humane Society suggests, "Continue to separate the pets when you are not there to supervise."

What Does TikTok Think?

Queen of Hearts commented: "You guys did not get yourself a cat you got your dog a cat xD adorable."

Jordyn wrote: "Its a black cat thing. They are the most lovable but unhinged cats."

Bite Me said: "That's exactly why we should adopt her." HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD. Watching that friendship would be worth it."

Newsweek has reached out to @m.kayyyyyyyyy for comment.

