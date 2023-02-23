Cat's Dramatic Response to His Bath Time Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A cat called Chester has left the internet in stitches after a video of his bath-time antics went viral on social media earlier this month.

In the video, shared on TikTok on February 8 by the cat's owner, under the username Ash_chester, Chester can be seen squeezed into a mesh jacket, specially made to help cat owners wash their furbabies without having to hold them back from trying to run away.

As the water runs through his white and orange fur, Chester can be heard screaming, looking at his owner as if asking her to stop, before appearing fresh and shiny in the closing shot.

The hilarious post, comes with a caption that says: "Chester's bath time." It's followed by: "This is his least favorite activity. Can you tell?" Then: "I think he loves baths!"

According to Britannica, cats don't like getting wet because of what water does to their fur. As "fastidious animals," cats spend a big part of their day grooming themselves, and they find wet fur is extremely uncomfortable and often takes a long time to dry.

Another reason cats hate a soaking is that wet fur is way heavier than dry fur, and it makes a cat "less nimble and easier for predators to catch."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers across the platform, and it has so far received over 10.9 million views and 986,600 likes.

One user, Bianca, commented: "i will never get tired of videos of cats taking a bath." And connor said: "I'd be screaming too in that straight jacket." And Nana said: "it would have been screaming like that regardless tho lol."

Luckymecat29 wrote: "Yesss... I can't bathe mine by myself... my bf had to hold him while I do the washing." Nana added: "it's literally the scariest thing ever."

Another user, jynx, commented: "you're doing good' 'NOOO." And Mellony Oliver said: "THE ENDING THO? "EEUGHAH." Victoria Avalor added: "He is literally saying 'no!"

Beep boop wrote: "My cat came into the room so concerned." And KokoNichelle said: "These bags are saving lives. Cause I just know he would've ended you to escape." Ronniealexis added: "WHEN YOU LIFTED HIM UP AND HE SCREAM PLSSSSS."

Austin wrote: "The sliding back and forth." And prithika chowdhury added: "WHYRE U SLIDING HIM LIKE THAT LMAOO." Kay said: "Well if it isn't the.. CAT IN THE BAG."

Newsweek reached out to Ash_chester for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.