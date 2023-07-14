Cat Goes Viral for Swimming Better Than Most Humans: 'Look at Her Go'

A cat owner has left the internet in shock after a video of his pet swimming like an otter went viral on social media.

In the post, shared on TikTok on Wednesday, under the username @azia_and_ryan, the feline can be seen skilfully swimming along a narrow stream. Azia folds her ears back to allow herself to swim better and avoid water getting in.

As Azia swims off, her proud owner Ryan can be heard saying: "Come on. Good girl, good girl! Look at her go! Look at her go! She's giving her! Good girl! Look at her. She's like a little sea otter. Good girl, she's faster than me. Jump good girl. Sit, sit good girl!"

A cat swimming outdoors in shallow water. A video of one owner proving his feline is a better swimmer than humans has gone viral. Getty Images

The post comes with a caption that reads: "Cat swims better than most humans." This is followed by: "I love her so much, she's such a fun adventure partner."

It's safe to say that cats are able to swim remarkably well, according to Beverly Hills Veterinary Associates, but whether they actually like to swim or not is a different story.

Certain feline breeds like Maine Coon, Turkish Van, Bengal, Manx, and more domestic breeds do like to be in the water, while others really can't stand a splash.

The Beverly Hills Veterinary Associates website reads: "One possible explanation behind why some cats detest getting wet is that a sopping fur coat is hard to move around in and easier for predators to detect. In other words, getting wet makes them feel extra vulnerable."

The TikTok video quickly went viral on social media. It has so far received over 3.1 million views and more than 526,000 likes.

One user, Elsa, commented: "She has to be in the cat Olympics right?" And Alexis Langeland posted: "She's an otter cat." Nova wrote: "Oh ma gawd the way her ears went into swim mode." And Buddy and friends added: "AWWWWWH SHE SO CUTEEEEE."

Brittany commented: "Hi, animal enthusiast here. I can confirm that is a good girl." And Anna posted: "She can swim 10x better than me." Tiffany wrote: "This is a kind of scene you'll see in movies, cute."

Another user, spitcat, commented: "The way she's going downstream while swimming." And Death posted: "Why is Azia so cute even when her fur is wet." Cattalinaxxx added: "The cutest otter I've ever seen."

