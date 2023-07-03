'Genius' Dog Shocks Internet After Proving She Can Do Math

A "genius" cockapoo has left the internet in shock after a video proving her ability to do math went viral on social media last month.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok in June by the dog's owner under the username Lunatheminicockapoo, Luna can be seen sitting on the floor with her owner as he asks her to answer a subtraction problem.

The owner can be heard asking: "Hey, Luna, what's 15 minus 10?" Without hesitation, Luna starts ringing the bell in front of her, three times with one paw and twice with the other, giving her owner the correct answer. He then promptly rewards her, saying: "Good job!"

The viral clip comes with a caption that says: "The thought process and execution..."

Dogs actually are quite good at math. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), dogs can do more than simple counting, they can also do simple addition and subtraction.

"The ability to count and do simple arithmetic might seem to be a superfluous skill for dogs, but it is a useful ability," the AKC website says. "For example, it is necessary for a female to know if all of her pups are present or if one of them had somehow gone astray and requires a search-and-rescue mission to be launched."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 854,000 views and 63,200 likes on the platform.

One user, josephsirwali, commented: "Is it possible for you to wait for about 5 seconds after before saying good job? I wanna see something." And Director Tia Williams said: "It's definitely what stops her, but still cute!"

Summerswithlucy wrote: "She is a genius but papa is so good lovey Luna." And BEILY added: "She's fantasticcccccccc take good care of this beautiful dog." Guy Cabernet joked: "She was a bit slow calculating that. Was a very easy question."

Another user, S_26_20, commented: "It's the[...]face when she's thinking." And spongebob said: "Where do you even start to train her like that." Tanishia Megan added: "Oh my God this baby is too smart."

Kate wrote: "She understands it all. I just love her!" And chloeann020 said: "I think the dog just knows when to stop ringing the bell when you say good job!" Sassybre7 joked: "Luna is better at math than I am."

Nina said: "And for her an award is not a treat but to hug a daddy awwwwww." And apostlevincent2 added: "The fact that she paid attention to you and answered the question, that was awesome."

