Cockapoo 'Solving' Math Questions With Paw Stomps Delights Internet

A dog with amazing "math" skills is wowing users on TikTok.

In a clip shared to TikTok on January 31 by @lunatheminicockapoo, Luna can be seen sitting in the car with her owner.

He asks the Cockapoo: "Luna, what's nine minus six?" but at first, she doesn't respond. Instead, she stares at him expectantly.

So, her owner tries again. "You got this, what's nine minus six?"

Luna then turns her head and stares into the distance, as if pondering the equation. After a few moments, she stomps her paws six times.

"What?" asks her owner at the incorrect answer.

Luna tries again, but this time, she reaches over and pats her owner on the shoulder three times.

"Excellent," he shouts, before giving her a huge cuddle. "Good girl."

TikTok users were impressed with the clever canine, with the video receiving over 7.8 million views and 1.6 million likes.

Can Dogs Really Do Maths?

Although all hounds have their "derpy" moments (like this Labrador confused by his own paw), dogs are actually intelligent creatures.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), dogs are capable of simple counting. But can they understand more complicated mathematics?

Wendy Diamond, chief pet officer at Animal Fair Media, said cognitive abilities vary amongst both breeds and individual dogs.

"Just like humans, each pup is unique," Diamond told Newsweek.

"For example, Cockapoos—which are a cross between a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle—are known for their smarts and willingness to learn new tricks.

"Whereas other breeds, like Basset Hounds, are not as easily trainable, and tend not to perform as well in activities that require more mental agility and obedience."

Unfortunately, Diamond said dogs can't understand complex mathematical concepts like we can.

"However, they can definitely be trained to perform simple mathematical-like tasks, such as counting treats," Diamond said.

"So, let's give our pups a round of ap-paws for their talents."

'Does She Do Taxes?'

Whether or not Luna can actually do math, TikTok users couldn't get enough of the clever Cockapoo.

"I love her thinking face," said nuhe. "She was calculating," commented Virgo queen.

"Can I borrow her I have a math exam next week," asked Matilda. "Smarter than me bc I most def said 4," wrote a.

"Does she do taxes?" wondered Meow Meow Mittens McGhee, to which @Lunatheminicockapoo replied "she's learning."

While Arely said: "Then there's my dog that only listens when I have a treat on my hand."

