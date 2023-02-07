Cocker Spaniel's Reaction to Being Caught 'Red-Handed' Delights Internet

A hilarious video of a cocker spaniel getting caught "red-handed" with stolen footwear has delighted over 6.2 million viewers on TikTok.

In the video, Teddy can be seen running around a room with a slider shoe in his mouth that is blocking one eye from seeing his owner, who is filming from the sofa. Upon spotting his owner with the other eye, he stops dead, quickly glancing over with a guilty look on his face and remaining frozen, as if he believes by staying still he won't be seen.

Text overlaid on the video says: "When you didn't realize Mum was in the room and would catch you red-handed." And the caption reads, "Up to no good as usual."

One user commented, "The side eye. Omg I'm crying," while another said, "If I don't move she won't see me."

Why Do Dogs Love Shoes?

Dogs are crazy about shoes. Sometimes so much so that they can cause a good amount of destruction to their owner's footwear collection. Whether it's flip-flops or a Louis Vuitton, many owners have lost a pair or two of shoes to their furry friends. But why?

Dogs obviously can't touch things with hands like a human, so instead they explore the world with their mouths. The website Pet Helpful says, "It all starts during puppyhood when puppies use their mouths to explore just about everything they come in contact with. This stage even has a name attached to it: it's called the oral phase, which is very similar to the oral phase human babies go through."

Besides playing with shoes, dogs might also chew on any they find lying around because they are stressed or bored. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says that one reason might be separation anxiety.

"Dogs who chew to relieve the stress of separation anxiety usually only chew when left alone or chew most intensely when left alone. They also display other signs of separation anxiety, such as whining, barking, pacing, restlessness, urination and defecation," the ASPCA says.

How to Stop Your Dog From Chewing Your Shoes

"Dog proof your house," says the ASPCA. Hide valuable objects away until you're sure your dog is over the chewing phase. This will also help your dog resist the urge to chew.

Providing edible chew toys and snacks and spraying tempting objects with a nasty-tasting dog deterrent can also be helpful.

The ASPCA also says it is important to not scold your dog for chewing. The pet will not understand what the punishment is connected to, so this may increase stress and anxiety and therefore chewing.

