Dog's Response to Celery Snack Leaves Internet in Hysterics: 'In the Trash'

A hilarious video of a dog cleverly rejecting a piece of celery has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 9 million views on the social-media platform.

In the video, the 1-year-old Malinois mastiff named Bella is offered a piece of celery. After tasting the vegetable briefly, she walks over to the motion-sensor bin and spits the piece in, then looks expectantly at her owner. The poster, under the username Bella Maligator, says, "I always put trash in the trash can."

The caption reads: "Mom forgot the peanut butter!"

Do Dogs Like Celery?

Dogs can eat a whole range of vegetables, and will like most of them. Your pet's diet is incredibly important to its health and happiness, and it's a good idea to keep it interesting and varied.

According to pet nutrition brand Purina, "celery is considered to be a safe food for dogs. Although it's not part of the usual dog food menu, celery can be fed in moderation as a snack if your dog seems particularly taken with this crunchy vegetable."

The pet brand reports that, compared to other fruit and vegetables, celery is one of the better choices to feed to your dog. It has less sugar than some, as well as a high water content, "plus it contains vitamins K, A and C, as well as iron, potassium and calcium. A vegetable that's 95% water and contains beneficial nutrients can be added to the healthy dog treats list."

While some dogs might love celery, others may be less interested. Purina states that, while some dogs take to it immediately, "other pets will end up with an upset stomach.

"Make sure that if you're feeding your dog celery for the first time, you only give a little bit and you look out for adverse reactions." The pet brand also recommends monitoring your dog, as the hard, fibrous vegetable may pose a choking risk.

The American Kennel Club reports that celery should be considered a treat, not a meal replacement. Its website states: "Treats should not make up more than 10 percent of your dog's daily diet, according to the AKC Canine Health Foundation. This makes it relatively easy to calculate how much celery to give your dog.

"All you have to do is figure out how many other treats your dog gets on a daily basis and how much food they consume. You can also ask your vet about the appropriate portion size."

'Decline This Celery'

TikTok users were delighted with Bella the mastiff. Laurie Bella wrote: "I'm politely gonna decline this celery," while another user posted, "At least she is polite enough to throw it away."

And maplesweetgolden commented: "Im dying!!! That's exactly how I feel about celery."

