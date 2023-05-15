Cat Having 'Existential Crisis' in the Bathtub Has Internet in Stitches

A cat called Yeti has left the internet in stitches after a video of her having an "existential crisis" in the bathtub went viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Saturday by the animal's owner, under the username Yetitheabominable, and has received over 3.5 million views. It shows the white cat sitting in the bathtub with a grumpy facial expression, looking like she's "contemplating [her] life choices."

The clip comes with a caption that reads: "Just a Yeti gorl in her Yeti world. also, I'll be taking no commentary on the state of my bathtub at this time. Thank you."

Newsweek previously reported on why cats hate water so much. While not all felines despise it, most do and will try anything to avoid it.

There are many reasons behind this. One reason is that, historically, cats lived in dry, desert environments. They weren't adapted to swim or spend time in water, a trait that has passed down to many domestic cats.

Moreover, water wets their fur. When damp, their coat is not only heavier and uncomfortable, but can also pose a risk to safety as it limits flexibility and mobility.

Some cat breeds, however, are more keen on water than others, even though the most important factor to consider is the personality of the individual cat. These breeds include Savannah, Bengal, Maine Coon, and Turkish Van.

One user, Sierra, commented: "What AM I doing in here?!" And Sora Chadwick wrote: "She looks like she's just as confused about being in the tub, as you are by seeing her there." Inforged added: "Contemplating his life choices."

Nayxn__x wrote: "Cant get one moment to myself around here." And Rosie joked: "She's having an existential crisis." User lunamia posted: "why she mugging you. so adorable." And LurkingRose added: "This is Yeti's world and we're just living in it."

Another user, Mythreedollars, commented: "Yeti is my new Grumpy Cat." Mangothekitten wrote: "This is the funniest facial expression I've ever seen." And hajar joked that "she's such a cute antagonist."

Pamalama wrote: "Sometimes my teef get stuck on my lip." And jess added: "she has no idea what she's doing there."

