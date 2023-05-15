Funny

Cat Having 'Existential Crisis' in the Bathtub Has Internet in Stitches

By
Funny Cats Life Lifestyle TikTok

A cat called Yeti has left the internet in stitches after a video of her having an "existential crisis" in the bathtub went viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Saturday by the animal's owner, under the username Yetitheabominable, and has received over 3.5 million views. It shows the white cat sitting in the bathtub with a grumpy facial expression, looking like she's "contemplating [her] life choices."

The clip comes with a caption that reads: "Just a Yeti gorl in her Yeti world. also, I'll be taking no commentary on the state of my bathtub at this time. Thank you."

cat thinking in the bath delights viewers
Stock image of a gray cat in the bathtub with its owner holding out its paws. A video of a feline's hilarious facial expression as she sits in the bathtub has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

Newsweek previously reported on why cats hate water so much. While not all felines despise it, most do and will try anything to avoid it.

There are many reasons behind this. One reason is that, historically, cats lived in dry, desert environments. They weren't adapted to swim or spend time in water, a trait that has passed down to many domestic cats.

Moreover, water wets their fur. When damp, their coat is not only heavier and uncomfortable, but can also pose a risk to safety as it limits flexibility and mobility.

Some cat breeds, however, are more keen on water than others, even though the most important factor to consider is the personality of the individual cat. These breeds include Savannah, Bengal, Maine Coon, and Turkish Van.

@yetitheabominable

Just a Yeti gorl in her Yeti world 🌎 also, I’ll be taking no comentary on the state of my bathtub at this time. Thank you. #yetitok #yetiworld #catsoftiktok #funnycats #cattok

♬ original sound - Yeti

One user, Sierra, commented: "What AM I doing in here?!" And Sora Chadwick wrote: "She looks like she's just as confused about being in the tub, as you are by seeing her there." Inforged added: "Contemplating his life choices."

Nayxn__x wrote: "Cant get one moment to myself around here." And Rosie joked: "She's having an existential crisis." User lunamia posted: "why she mugging you. so adorable." And LurkingRose added: "This is Yeti's world and we're just living in it."

Another user, Mythreedollars, commented: "Yeti is my new Grumpy Cat." Mangothekitten wrote: "This is the funniest facial expression I've ever seen." And hajar joked that "she's such a cute antagonist."

Pamalama wrote: "Sometimes my teef get stuck on my lip." And jess added: "she has no idea what she's doing there."

Newsweek reached out to Yetitheabominable for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC