Cat's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out Caught On Ring Door Bell

A black cat from Hawaii has left the internet in stitches after a video of its reaction to being forgotten outside its home alone went viral on social media last week.

While their ancestors used to fend for themselves to survive in the wild, house cats now enjoy the privilege of a warm home and meals every day so they don't have to hunt, that's why sometimes they may struggle if left alone outside for too long.

In the viral clip, recorded by the house's doorbell cam and shared on TikTok on Friday by its owner, under the username Virgovanny, the feline can be seen jumping at the door, looking like a big panther, as some users pointed out, trying to get its human to open the door and let it in.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "I accidentally locked my cat outside." Followed by: "The grip on the door kills me."

While some cats enjoy spending time outdoors, running around the neighborhood chasing birds, veterinarians across the country advise keeping them safe at home.

Letting your cat outside exposes them to some serious dangers, from being hit by a speeding car to being attacked by other cats. But also, cats who spend time outside are at risk of getting diseases as well as fleas or ticks.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 324,500 views and 54,400 likes on the platform.

One user, Mhhhhmmm, commented: "Bro is not about that outdoor life." And Princess Daisy said: "Kitty literally says open the door, Francine." dyls added: "I didn't read the caption at first and thought it was a loose panther lol."

RaFi wrote: "He looks concerned. Savannah couldn't do this to me!?!" And MTN DEW Gaming asked: "Did you open the door for him." Shar joked: "Let that cute baby panther in."

Another user, cleoaquino568, commented: "Aaawww, he's trying sooo hard to get in the house." And Angel said: "Aye fam. Let meow me in meow." AmericanBull added: "Open the door now or I'm going to throw rocks through your window."

Old painful wrote: "Rolling Stones 'Can you hear me Knocking?". And Ohdonna said: "That, ma'am is a panther trying to gain access to your home." CouponBunny3 pointed out: "He looks like a black Pink Panther."

