Cat's Hilarious Sleeping Position at Home Delights Viewers: 'His Toes'

A sphynx cat named Nudacris has left online commenters amused after a video of him sleeping in "the weirdest positions" went viral on social media last week.

In the viral clip, shared February 2 on TikTok by the cat's owner under the username Lisahamptonholder, Nudacris can be seen wrapped inside his fluffy bed. Positioned with his belly up, he is sleeping with two of his paws sticking out at opposite ends of the bed.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "Nudacris sleeps in some of the weirdest positions I've ever seen a cat sleep in!"

Despite old myths that said sphynx cats were evil and plotted to conquer the world, these hairless felines are irresistibly friendly, affectionate and curious creatures, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

In fact, it's hard to find a friendlier cat than a sphynx. "They get along well with children and other pet pals and even make great therapy cats because they don't mind being handled. They excitedly greet their owners at the door and are welcoming when strangers stop by, the ASPCA said.

Sphynx cats also love getting attention from their owners and will go "to great lengths" for a laugh, the ASPCA pointed out. Moreover, the Journal of Veterinary Behavior ranks the sphynx as the most affectionate cat breed.

Even though sphynx cats look like Egypt's Great Sphinx of Giza statue and were named after it, they originated in Toronto, thanks to a genetic mutation.

The TikTok video quickly attracted animal lovers, receiving over 367,900 views and 70,900 likes so far.

One user, Heather Dixon Bri601, commented: "He is making sure everyone knows there is no extra room in his bed to share." And Michelle said: "Nudacris was like 'McScuse me??"

Cassandra Robinso475 wrote: "We sleep in the same position nudacris."

SusanFranklin2019 said: "lol that's his air conditioning! like when we leave 1 foot out! he's too cute."

Mur wrote: "The Creation of Nudachris. I wanna see this painting." Amytutino added: "Jesus Christ! Don't wake the chaos gobblin!!! But his toes tho."

Another user, nope, commented: "This cat looks like 3 cats in a bag and I'm HOWLING." And Naughtystimpy said: "Why do u have Dobby asleep in [your] house?"

Dea (Dee) wrote: "That one leg out be keep'en him cool." Giddy4life said: "He's practicing for his centerfold shoot." And Savage_heart2.0 wrote: "He's doing meditation ballet."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Lisahamptonholder for comment.