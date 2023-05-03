Cat Learns How to Open Cupboards and 'Makes a Run for It' in Hilarious Clip

A cat called Muffin has left the internet in stitches after a video of him caught opening his owner's kitchen cupboard and stealing treats went viral.

The footage was shared on TikTok on Saturday under the username Bre_an_muffin and has received almost 475,000 views. In the clip, the white cat can be seen grabbing a pack of treats and then running upstairs to eat it as one of his owners runs behind him, trying to stop him from oversnacking.

A caption reads: "Our cat recently learned how to open cabinets." This is followed by: "Time for baby locks." The poster also added in the comments: "He can open them he's done it once he chews thru the plastic."

Photos of Muffin lying down and in his owner's arms. The cat has left the internet in stitches after learning to open cupboards so he can steal treats. Getty Images

The cat's owner, Breanna Smith, told Newsweek that Muffin has recently just learned to open cabinets and has been taking out his Temptations treats and running off with them.

Smith said: "He taught himself to do this, and we are now looking into child locks for the cabinets. Muffin is 1 year old, and together we do TikTok and are at almost 150,000 followers.

"Aside from opening cabinets, Muffin can also play fetch, which has been highlighted on my TikTok page before," added Smith. "He is very smart and inquisitive and loves his toy fish and Temptations."

There are a few ways to stop your cat from opening cupboards, according to cat advice blog Fluffy Furry Meow. One is to use a latch to keep the doors shut. Another is to close them with adhesive. You can also use things that repel your cat like lemon or tin foil.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 52,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, Anna, commented that "our cat brings them to us so we can open them for her." And connor's bae wrote: "my cat gets into his cabinet every night." BuckyBeaver added: "You now need child locks on all your cabinets. I've been there."

Hedgehog haircuts wrote: "Not the Temptations!" And Monica posted: "It's something about those Temptations treats." Lynn Christian459 added: "Did he learn how to open the bag. because if he did you are in trouble." Scorpio joked: "I have a white cat and lemme tell you they are... interesting..."

Another user, Paulina, commented: "She earned that fair and square." And Rob C wrote: "Haha, we put my cats food in a Tupperware box and she still opened it." Marisa added: "Once they learn they can never unlearn. Get yourself some baby-proof locks."

Beejadexx wrote: "Little rat, mine often gets stuck in the kitchen cupboard and don't find him until he's already eaten half his wet and dry food." And Saung added: "They're evolving! My cat slams open doors like he pays the rent." TikTokker4Lyf posted: "Muffin risked it all, made a run for it."

