Cat Left With 'Permanent' Grumpy Expression After Losing Front Teeth

A cat who lost her front teeth has been left with a permanent facial expression that is delighting the internet.

Precious, who is two years old, has lived with her owner, Mary Kate, in the DMV area—District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia—since she was just eight weeks old. She rocketed to online fame after Mary Kate's sister shared a picture of the cat on Reddit's popular r/cats subreddit.

Alongside the picture, the poster wrote: "My sister's cat lost her top canine teeth and this is her permanent face now." The adorable cat received 40,000 upvotes and her picture prompted hundreds of comments.

Precious, a cat who has gained viral attention for her adorable facial expressions after losing two canine teeth. She has a permanent grumpy look. @precious.the.meow/Instagram

Mary Kate told Newsweek: "She knocked her teeth out playing. She likes to run around and slide into walls and furniture.

"Losing her teeth has not impacted her life one bit. The vet said if it didn't impact her life then she is fine without them and said nothing else was wrong."

Adult cats typically have 30 teeth. With 12 incisors—six on the top and six on the bottom—four canines, 10 premolars and four molars.

The front canine teeth include two on the top and two on the bottom. Long, prominent fangs sit at the corners of the mouth and are an essential for cats, who are obligate carnivores.

Obligate carnivores have a diet that consists primarily of animal-based proteins, and unlike omnivores, who can eat a variety of foods, cats need animal proteins to survive.

Strong canine teeth allow cats to capture and kill prey, giving them the ability to puncture and tear meat.

Precious hasn't let losing her front two canine teeth slow her down. Despite the fact that it means her top lip often gets stuck on her bottom teeth, it causes her no other problems in her day-to-day life.

"Stop she's so cute," said one Redditor after seeing the adorable pictures of the cat.

Another wrote: "That kitty has a thinking face now."

Other Reddit users said that the unusual look left Precious a "meme worthy cat" and even shared their mock-ups of memes featuring the feline.

Following her viral fame on Reddit, Precious' owner created an Instagram page under the handle @precious.the.meow, where she now has over 1,000 followers who adore her unusual looks.

"Some of my favorite things about Precious is her love for people, her quirky personality, and her snuggles," said Mary Kate. "I think it is great people get to see who Precious is because she is such a different cat. She loves being around people and even plays fetch."

