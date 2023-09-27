Funny

Cat's Reaction After Being Denied Food Before Meal Time Delights Viewers

Funny Cats Pets Food TikTok

A cat owner left the internet in stitches after sharing their pet's reaction to being denied food hours before his meal time in a clip that has since gone viral on social media.

The viral video, shared on TikTok in September by @Kittyandleoncats, shows the tuxedo cat giving his owners the silent treatment while turned away from them as they sit behind him on the couch.

"He's upset because we won't feed him 2 hours before his meal time. So he came to sit closer to us and gave us his back," the cat's owner wrote over the quick clip to explain his pouty protest.

They captioned the video: "He always starts meowing an hour before his [feeding] but today was special," adding the hashtags #chonkycat and #chonkyboi.

@kittyandleoncats

He always starts meowing an hour before his feeing but today was special 😅 #chonkycat #chonkyboi #funnycatsoftiktok #tuxedocatsoftiktok #catsoftiktok #weirdcatsoftiktok #dramaticcatsoftiktok #chonkycatsoftiktok

♬ Comedy Scenes - Comical, stupid, silly, loose, comical, farce(1295330) - Ponetto

If you have a cat you know that they can eat all day nonstop, but as their owner, it is your responsibility to make sure they only eat what they need to help them prevent obesity and other health concerns.

Watching your pet's diet is crucial to their well-being, according to Preventive Vet, as leaner cats live longer than their heavier counterparts, who are more likely to also suffer from issues like arthritis and other illnesses.

Because kittens need more energy to grow, they should be eating around 300-500 calories per day, but for an adult cat that is way too much. "Adult cats and senior cats have less caloric intake requirements, averaging about 20 calories per pound of body weight (45 calories/kg of body weight) a day," says Preventive Vet.

cat reaction after food denied goes viral
Stock image of a tuxedo cat. A cat's reaction to being denied food before meal time has gone viral on TikTok Getty Images

The video of the grumpy cat quickly went viral on social media, gaining delighted viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 444,300 views and 27,800 likes on the platform.

One user, @AyaChan2191, commented: "My black and white tuxedo cat does this too."

TikToker Tasha Freile said: "He's giving you the silent treatment!" to which the original poster replied, "It works every time."

Commenter @Ghost_chaser_gr wrote: "This is why I love cats they're so dramatic lol."

And @White_Square suggested that the cat is "considering the night revenge" for being so unjustly denied his appetizer.

Newsweek reached out to @Kittyandleoncats via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

