Tuxedo Cat Standing With His Arms Crossed As He Waits at Door Melts Hearts

A rescue cat called Smackie J has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him standing behind a glass door with his arms crossed went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok earlier in April by the woman who rescued him, under the username Ellanajarvis, Smackie J can be seen looking at her from behind her main door, leaning towards it with his paws crossed as if he's expecting something from her, perhaps a snack?

In the viral clip, the poster can be heard saying to the tuxedo cat: "Aw Smackie, how are you doing today? I'm not coming out yet! Not quite yet. Why are you looking at me like that? I love you so much you're so cute you're so cute! You're so cute!"

Stock image of a tuxedo cat. A cat standing by the door with crossed arms has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

Further down in the comments, she explained: "[He], his mom and his brother were picked up last week to get fixed and get homes. They are feral babies."

According to PetKeen, while your cat may just be sitting with crossed arms because they like it that way, there may be other reasons behind this behavior as a pet parent you should know.

One possible reason is that your cat is very comfortable and likes the way it feels. It can be because they trust you, and they can relax and unwind in your presence. But it could also be a sign of neurological issues.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 4.3 million views and 636,800 likes on TikTok.

One user, YouareMySunshine, commented: "He needs a chair, I have to see." And Jessica Harwood Russ said: "I CAN'T with his little crossed arms." kresho_gingercat joked: "Bartender, give this man a drink he ordered." byrdtd added: "he crosses his arms like he wants to speak to the manager."

Chels wrote: "Let that gentleman inside." And Alisha Jones said: "His light biscuit making was clear indication he's ready for some lovin." Jasmina added: "The crossed arms reminded me of our old school primary school photos haha so cute!"

Another user, Anastasia, commented: "Look at this distinguished gentleman." And Monkey 74 joked: "Where the hell have you been Karen? I've been standing here for half an hour!"

Bianca Ashleigh said: "Well if you answer this damn door Shirley y'all gonna have a problem." And Always Fallin added: "Oh my good arms crossed cat is something I never [knew] I needed to see. My life is complete now."

Newsweek reached out to Ellanajarvis for comment via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.