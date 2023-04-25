Cat Who Always Waits for Owner to Wake Up for Cuddles Melts Hearts

A ragdoll cat named Juni has melted hearts online after a video of her cuddling her owner in bed went viral on social media earlier in March.

The video, shared on Instagram by the cat's owner under the username Lyssielooloo, shows Juni sleeping by her side of the bed, before noticing that her mom is awake and immediately going to cuddle and kiss her.

The heartwarming post comes with a voice-over that explains: "You guys watch this, Juni is on her little side of the bed every single morning until I call her name and once she realizes I'm awake she'll come over and cuddle me. Juni?"

According to Pet MD while some cats tolerate being hugged, others see it as a form of "human-induced torture," only pleasing to the human part of the equation. But whether or not your cat likes hugs depends on a number of factors.

One of the main factors is whether they were used to hugs as a kitten, and if they were, they will be more likely to tolerate your love. Another factor is the cat's breed, as some breeds are more friendly than others. It also depends on the way you hug your cats, you need to approach them slowly and gradually.

But how can you tell if your cat likes your hugs? Pet MD's website states: "Cats that enjoy hugs lean into them. They will often purr, headbutt you, and sometimes even drool. On the other hand, cats that don't like hugs try to flee, push you away, and give you signals that they are annoyed. They may lay their ears back, swish their tail, and even growl."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 298,490 likes on Instagram.

One user, pilarisbi, commented: "Aww cute baby! Mine screams from the other room as if being murdered." And regengregg said: "You mean she leaves you alone till you call her, instead of jumping on your face at 5 am demanding thing?? Where do I get one?"

moh_ca249 added: "My fur baby does this too!! It's gotten to the point where she'd run from playing downstairs to upstairs. All you hear is her: little bell, pitter potter paws, and "mom meows." It's made me late countless times...but I'll keep doing it."

Casualpuppy96 wrote: "Cats aren't affectionate' cats:" And the_queenbee36 said: "Omg she's adorable, her little noises she makes... She's like yes Mummy In an English accent...."

Another user, _nonamenomad, commented: "What a gentle way to start the day. Mine screams bloody murder at 5 am like a ghoulish alarm clock." And maddiea.walker said: "I would never get out of bed." annathehen added: "I thought this was Lea Michele."

