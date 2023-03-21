Cat Who Gave Birth in Woman's Jeep as She 'Felt Safe' Melts Hearts

A stray cat has melted hearts after a video of her giving birth to kittens in the car of the lady who keeps feeding her received 14.5 million views.

The post was shared on TikTok on Sunday by the Jeep's owner, under the username Harryandthehippychick. It shows the tuxedo cat and her six kittens, including three calicos, resting on the driving seat, right after birth. The car's owner rushes to help them.

A caption reads: "I knew she gave birth when she didn't greet me at the door! What I didn't expect is that she did it in my Jeep!" Another follows: "This sweet girl finally gave birth! I think she's a stray not sure but I have been feeding her. She didn't greet me this morning so I had a feeling she gave birth. I didn't expect it to be [inside] my Jeep."

According to animal charity Blue Cross, cats are usually pregnant for around 63 days, even though shorter or longer periods can also happen. Unlike humans, cats don't go through a menopause, so they can become pregnant until the last years of their life.

Although cats may not show any signs during the first weeks, common early-pregnancy symptoms include: "noticeable weight gain in a few weeks; swollen, pink nipples that appear around three weeks into the pregnancy; vomiting (morning sickness like in humans); increased appetite; sleeping more; and changes in personality, like being more affectionate."

Further down in the comments, the car's owner added that there are loads of stray cats where she lives. Sadly, she cannot house the stray and her kittens because she already has pets of her own. It didn't go down well when she tried to do so.

Harryandthehippychick told Newsweek: "I live in Puerto Rico, and this sweet girl just showed up one day with her buddy. They were meowing and hungry. I fed them, and they came back the next day and so on. This was in mid-February.

"I also noticed she was very pregnant so, of course, she stole my heart. She's very young herself and doesn't have an owner." she said. "She gave birth to a total of six kittens, with three being calico. Hoping I can get the babies adopted once they are of age."

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received 2.4 million likes.

@harryandthehippychick This sweet girl finally gave birth! I think shes a stray not sure but i have been feeding her. She didnt greet me this morning so I had a feeling she gave birth. I didnt expect it to be i side my Jeep 😂. #kittens #catsoftiktok #birth #fyp ♬ original sound - Eva Fox

Brandi commented: "Please name one jeep or something lol." And Skyler Gosser wrote: "I fell asleep going over notes for a test & I woke up to tiny meows- there my cat was with a litter of kittens&blood all over my notes."

Milky.thistle posted: "She probs had them there [because] it smelled like you and you make her feel safe."

Marla Singer wrote: "She's getting like glad you're here! [Your] turn! I'm hungry!" And Kadey added: "When I was little my cat had kittens on my bed. Had no idea she was pregnant and little me was like 'mom, there's something coming out of Patches."

Another user, akfairydogmother, commented: "She adopted you so now you can keep her and spay her so she doesn't have to do that again. Adorable babies!" And Live life to the fullest wrote: "She knew her kittens would be safe in your jeep."

But_its_broadway posted: "One of my cats decided the perfect spot to have kittens was on a garbage bag full of soda cans...yep very comfortable."