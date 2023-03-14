Vet Issues Warning After Cat Suddenly Appears With Different Sized Pupils

A cat owner took to the internet to ask for advice when she noticed that her eight-month-old kitten's eyes looked a little odd.

Cecile, who lives in Denmark with her cat Smitty asked Reddit's r/cats forum for advice when she noticed her cat had two differently-sized pupils.

"We got him from the shelter," Cecile told Newsweek. "We're not completely certain about his age since he was found on the side of the road."

Cats have incredible eyesight. They have a broad field of vision that spans 200 degrees (compared to just 180 in humans) and rod photoreceptors that help them see much better than humans in low light—perfect for hunting at dawn and dusk.

One day, Smitty's owner was concerned about his eyes when she woke to find him with differently dilated pupils.

"It suddenly appeared like that early in the morning, and later in the day, it corrected itself," explained the owner.

She snapped a picture and posted it online, asking: "Woke up to our kitty having two different sized pupils. Is this something serious?"

Why Are My Cat's Pupils Different Sizes?

Everypaw Pet Insurance's in-house vet Dr. Anna Foreman told Newsweek: "The cat in this picture has something called anisocoria—pupils of different sizes. This cat's right eye is what is considered normal to see when looking at a cat, a pupil that is vertically slit. In comparison, the left pupil is smaller and misshapen, a D-shape rather than a vertical slit."

Foreman explained that both pupils should contract and dilate at the same time and rate in response to direct and indirect light.

"There has been some sort of disruption in either the sensory or motor element of the nervous pathway in this cat which has led to this inequality in pupil size and shape," she explained.

Another cat with a similar pupil issue was previously compared to David Bowie online due to his differently dilated pupils.

Reddit users online shared their reactions and advice.

"It can be serious. Or it could be nothing. I'd recommend contacting your vet ASAP, and get advice from them," said one commenter. While another wrote: "Do take them to the vets to get it checked out. My cat had the same problem, it was caused by an infection."

Is Anisocoria Dangerous in Cats?

"Anisocoria is not a normal phenomenon and is often a sign of an underlying problem in an animal. Pupil size and shape is very finitely controlled by a long series of nerves—the sensory and motor pathway travels from the eye, down the neck, looping back up to the eye. Because of this, anisocoria can be a result of many disorders of the eye, head, and neck through their impact on this ocular pathway," said Foreman.

Without examining the specific cat, it is difficult to determine the cause of the pupil changes.

"If a cat owner sees that their cat's pupils are different sizes or shapes, particularly if it has occurred very suddenly, then they should contact their vet immediately," said Foreman.

In this case, Cecile did take Smitty to be checked out quickly and luckily, the vet was not concerned.

"We took Smitty to the vet five hours after the post on Reddit," she said. "The vet explained that because of the way Smitty sleeps (with one eye open and one closed with his paw holding it shut), his pupils dilate differently."

