Cat's Response to Being Told 'Don't Do That' Leaves Internet in Stitches

By
Pets Cats Internet Animals TikTok

Cats are known to be among the sassier pets out there, but one owner's cat showed he's one of the feistiest felines on the internet, in a clip viewed 23 million times.

George the ginger tabby cat tries to hit his owner Layali in the video posted on April 15 by @LolliPalooza. The swipe comes shortly after Layali tells him off for misbehaving.

"In the video, my cat George wasn't listening to me so I tried to get his attention and we ended up in a literal cat fight," Layali told Newsweek.

George The Cat on TikTok
Photos of George the cat batting away his owner Layali in a viral TikTok video. Layali told Newsweek that her pet "wasn't listening to me so I tried to get his attention." TikTok/

Layali can be heard telling George off by sternly saying "don't do that" in the video clip. Sadly, the cat doesn't seem to be paying any attention to his owner and can even be heard hissing and snarling in the video as he attempts to bat away Layali and show her who is boss.

Cats are generally known to be less accommodating and friendly than dogs, preferring to make their own rules and manage their own time, as opposed to following their owner's orders. George appears to be no exception. Cats are very independent by nature and if they don't fancy doing something their owner asks, they just won't, according to PetMD.

"Cats are independent creatures and have their own emotions and moods. If your cat doesn't feel like getting scratched or coming for a treat, well, chances are, they're just simply going to ignore you and keep doing whatever it is they prefer to do, which may include napping," PetMD writes on its website.

@lollipallooza

cant believe this cat sometimes

♬ original sound - Layali

More than 5.6 million TikTok users have liked the viral post, while over 23,000 users have written about how George's fighting skills left them in hysterics.

"Soon as the airplane ears come out it's over with," one user wrote, while another posted: "Fighting like siblings."

"The back and forth slapping is sending me cause y'all are not connecting," shared a third.

Another TikTok user commented: "He said you don't do that, get that finger out my damn face."

Someone else wrote that "ginger cats are the pettiest most wild cats you can ever encounter." Another posted: "Bro me and my cat fight all the time he cats just like this."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

