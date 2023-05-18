Internet Can't Get Over Dog's Reaction to Meeting a Cat for the First Time

A social media video of a dog trembling with anxiety at his first sight of his owner's girlfriend's cat has sparked both laughter and concern across the internet.

The video, which has been viewed 1.9 million times to date and can be seen here, captured the moment when @RubyToozeday's cat was first introduced to her boyfriend's dog. While the original poster's cat seemed unbothered by their new acquaintance, her boyfriend's dog was certainly less than impressed.

The dog can be seen shivering and trembling nervously, while being held calmly by his owner.

The post has been captioned: "Boyfriend's dog meeting my cat for the first time."

The cat's owner did reassure concerned viewers in the comments section below the post that her cat and her boyfriend's dog soon became good friends after the dog's initial cold feet.

How To Introduce a Cat and Dog to Each Other



The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) acknowledged in one of its online publications that historically cats and dogs were not deemed to be friends. However, the animal welfare organization did add that the vastly different animals can become close members of a family, or at least tolerate each other, if they are introduced to each other in a sensible way.

This crucial introduction should happen at a quiet time, to provide both animals with a reassuring and peaceful environment, according to the RSPCA.

"Choose a quiet time when the household is calm. Avoid festivities, parties, visiting

relatives or friends, and find time to concentrate on calm reassurance for both pets," the RSPCA writes online.

Owners are then encouraged to reward both pets for responding well to meeting each other. "The cat should be given a safe position in the room, and the animals should be allowed to get used to each other gradually. This will take patience. become used to each other. Again, associate the presence of the cat with reward for your dog's calm behavior," the organization adds.

A stock image of a cat and dog being friends. The TikTok video showed the dog being afraid of the cat, but the original poster shared that the pair soon became good friends. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?



Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 11, the TikTok post has been liked over 400,000 times, making it the poster's most popular video to date.

Over 1,000 users have responded to the moment in the comments section below the post.

"His timbers are shivered," one user joked, as a play on the old British saying "shiver-me-timbers."

A different user asserted: "Those aren't scared shivers those are excited-trying-to-contain himself shivers."

To which the video's creator responded: "They were BFF's after a couple of hours."

"Not the cat trying to be inconspicuous knowing full well he's terrorizing the dog," observed another user.

Newsweek reached out to @RubyToozeday for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.