Cat's Response to Human Dad Arriving Home After 10 Days Melts Hearts

While cats are often less enthusiastic than dogs in expressing their feelings for their owners, that doesn't mean they don't love us. One very affectionate cat recently went viral on social media for refusing to let go of his dad after he came home from a 10-day trip.

In a viral clip shared Sunday on TikTok by the cat's owner under the username Lloydtheblackcat, the feline can be seen lying on his dad and grabbing him with his paws as if he's trying to hug him. As his dad switches positions on the sofa, Lloyds refuses to let go, hugging him instead.

The heartwarming video comes with a caption that says: "POV: when dad is finally home after being gone for 10 days." Followed by: "Puma's dad."

A stock image shows a man holding a cat close to his face. A cat that wouldn't leave his owner alone after he returned from a 10-day trip has gone viral on TikTok. Getty Images

Even though they may have funny ways of showing it, cats love their owners just as much as dogs do. In fact, they will form strong attachments to their owners and display their emotions in ways similar to humans, according to the AZPetVet website.

In many cases, cats have detected an owner's sadness and consoled the person. They also will protect an owner from hazards. Other examples of affectionate feline behavior are headbutting and rubbing the sides of their face against you, rubbing up against your ankles, jumping up on counters or furniture to get closer to you, kneading, purring, meowing, chirping, curling up in your lap, grooming or licking you, and just acting happy and excited to see you.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 103,300 views and 18,000 likes.

One user, LiveLaughBlock, commented: "Omg kitty is so relieved that papa is home." Blueberrymuffon said: "The single paw that needs to be touching him lol." Diesinbliss added: "The slow blinking."

Use r1396211725055 wrote: "The paws are claiming dad." And White_Square said: "Unconditional Love." MorticiaKittyCat added: "Aw that's adorable."

Another user, Kengrim, commented: "It's like owning a little panther." And Kaouther208 said: "My black pearls do the same when I come home after an absence of two months."

NurseRaRa wrote: "My cat is way more excited when my husband comes home than when I do."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Lloydtheblackcat via TikTok for comment.

