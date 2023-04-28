Hearts Melt As Cat Terrified of New Ceiling Fan Hides in Owner's Jumper

A video of a cat appearing scared by a ceiling fan has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 4.8 million views at the time of writing.

The clip, posted by TikToker dani (@lempikkkaaleinad), showed a woman coddling a ginger-hued cat, with her hand covering its head, as the camera panned upwards to reveal a large spinning fan attached to the ceiling.

A caption shared with the post read: "When your apartments install a new fan and now one of our cats is terrified."

As the woman removed her hand, the cat appeared to whimper while peering upwards towards the fan, before burying its face back into the woman's arms. The feline repeated this a few times, taking a peek at the giant fan and whimpering before retreating back into its owner's arms.

A stock image of a ginger-hued cat appearing startled, looking upwards with its mouth wide open. A video of a ginger cat seemingly "terrified" by a ceiling fan in an apartment has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Pets can have a fearful or phobic response associated with people, pets, sounds, objects or environments.

You can tell a cat is afraid by observing their facial expressions and body language, such as piloerection (when the hair on their back goes up) and vocalizations such as high pitched whimpers, veterinarians Kenneth Martin, Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg wrote in an article for VCA Animal Hospitals, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

Seeking professional intervention can help prevent the cat's fearful or phobic behavior from worsening, advised Martin, Horwitz and Landsberg. But owners can also help with mild fears using positive reinforcement training (offering their cats treats in the fearful setting to help them associate it with a positive experience).

The veterinarians said: "Attention and consoling should not be the primary strategy for addressing fear, phobia, or anxiety."

They warned against extensive coddling or consoling of the pet when it is afraid because "the change in your behavior may justify or become predictive of the fear inducing stimulus, thereby exacerbating it."

They explained that while attention may calm the pet in the moment, it does not teach the pet to not be afraid of the stimuli. "Instead, it conditions attention-seeking as a coping strategy when the dog is afraid, leading to codependence," they said.

What Causes Fear and Phobia in Cats?

Fear is an aversive reaction to "stimuli which are perceived as an actual threat or danger," and phobia is "a sudden, profound, or excessive fear response" that is "out of proportion to the stimulus and is maladaptive," explained Martin, Horwitz and Landsberg.

Phobic responses may manifest in response to sights, sounds, or being placed in a novel environment. Phobic responses have physiological, behavioral and emotional responses similar to fear, but they are out of proportion to the level of threat presented.

What triggers these reactions varies depending on the pet. Phobic responses can develop from just one exposure or continued exposure. Sometimes a fearful reaction can be a result of an early experience that was "unpleasant or perceived by the pet as unpleasant," they said.

However, it is not always down to an unpleasant experience. Any stimuli, be it people, places, sights or sounds, that a feline has not been exposed to during its sensitive period of development (up to two months of age), "may become a fear-evoking stimulus," they added.

'I'm Scared Too'

The cat's reaction in the latest video has melted the hearts of users on TikTok, with many agreeing that the fan does look "terrifying."

User maddie said: "I'm scared too, that thing looks crazy," in a comment that got over 14,000 likes.

User 𝔞𝔰𝔥𝔩𝔢𝔦𝔤𝔥 agreed, noting: "tbf [to be fair] that fan is terrifying."

Jess wrote: "Awww the way it checked if it was gone," while A said: "Aww poor baby."

Witchize wrote: "Awww poor lil kitty," while Noris Reynolds said: "Safe to say he's not a fan."

