'Thoughtful' Cat Inviting His Friend To Eat Every Night Melts Hearts

A video of a cat wanting to share "every meal" with his feline friend has gone viral on TikTok.

The video was posted by @theroccoloco, the TikTok account of a cat called Rocco. The poster is based in Oregon, according to a later comment.

A caption shared with the clip, which has over 300,000 views at the time of writing, says: "I freakin love cats." A message overlaid on the video reads: "Every meal time, Rocco always checks the screen door to invite his friend to eat too."

The footage shows Rocco sitting on a cushion while looking outside the screen door. The clip later shows two bowls of cat food on a kitchen countertop, before the camera pans to the head of a cat peeking up just at the bottom edge of the door.

Rocco's bond with this feline buddy isn't surprising as cats can become attached to others.

Previous research has shown that cats are "typically quite autonomous," as noted in a September 2015 study in PLOS One.

However, a September 2019 study published in Current Biology found evidence that "cats display distinct attachment styles toward human caregivers."

The study stated: "Research suggests we may be underestimating cats' socio-cognitive abilities.

"Cats, like dogs, can be found living in social groups or solitarily, depending on early developmental factors, resource distribution, and lifetime experiences such as human interaction."

The footage in the viral clip shows one bowl of food being placed down near Rocco inside the house, while the other is placed just outside the door. The cat's friend quickly dashes away as the door is opened before he is later seen feeding from the bowl.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "I've been feeding him for almost 2 years and he is still very scared of humans."

According to the message, Rocco's friend underwent a "TNR few years ago." TNR refers to "Trap, Neuter, Release"—a process where animal volunteers capture feral, stray or abandoned cats to have them spayed or neutered by a veterinarian before they are released.

The footage later shows a hand waving a wand toy near the screen door, as Rocco's friend is seen looking at the toy from outside the door, attempting to grab it. "But we love him! And he is always welcome here whenever he is ready," a message says across the video as the clip ends.

Rocco's gesture in the viral clip has melted the hearts of users on TikTok.

VadaBeksinski58 wrote: "This is the sweetest thing I've seen, lucky little muffin."

User mzsal22 said: "My heart is melting," and maddox.the.great added: "this melts my heart."

Violeta was impressed by "His manners," and user4087148682820 wrote: "Very precious. Your cat is an angel."

BBW.ENTHUSIAST said: "Ugh, your cat is a thoughtful king" and YFIA agreed, writing: "Rocco is such a considerate King."

