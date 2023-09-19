Cat's Way of Asking Owner for 'Small Bite' of Her McDonald's Goes Viral

A cat called Cheddar has online viewers in stitches after his owner revealed his unique way of asking for a bit of her food, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The clip, shared this past Friday on TikTok under the username Pei.wei.15, shows the orange cat gazing at his mom's takeout and mimicking the action of taking a bite to let her know he was also hungry and wanted a bite of whatever she was eating.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "This is how he tells me he wants a bit of my food." This is followed by "McDonald's got him acting like he's a street cat again."

To live with humans, cats have had to learn a way to effectively communicate with us, and even though they don't speak our language, they certainly manage to get their message across.

Cats use both visual and vocal signals to communicate with humans, but they need to vocalize to get our attention, according to National Geographic.

The way they communicate with us is different from how they usually interact with one another. "With other cats, they tend to rely on visual and olfactory signals. When a cat says 'meow,' it's normally addressed to a human being, not another cat," National Geographic's website says.

Moreover, humans also do their part to facilitate communication with their felines.

"Many cats and their human companions seem to develop a pidgin language in order to communicate better. We don't know whether there are similarities in the languages or whether they're specific to a cat/human pair," National Geographic said.

The TikTok video quickly went viral and has received over 635,300 views and 136,000 likes on the platform.

A stock image shows an orange cat. A TikTok video of a cat's method of asking his owner for food has gone viral. Getty Images

One user, ._.juliusseizure, commented: "The whisper bite."

Doris Armstrong925 said: "His air chomps say give me a nice size piece, please." Dee added: "Yes omg pls give that baby a bite his lil air chomps."

Vivianaaaaa24 wrote: "I always share with my cat, especially with chicken." And cjp1020 said: "Orrrr you could give me the whole thing! Lol This is my 3 cats! Lol."

Stuart1983 added: "I wish my cats were polite like this lol instead they put their face in my food."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Pei.wei.15 for comment via email.

