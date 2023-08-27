Shock As Cat Caught 'Speaking English' on Pet Camera While Home Alone

A cat owner from Miami has shocked the internet after sharing a video of her cat "speaking English" which quickly went viral on social media.

In a post shared on TikTok on Tuesday under the username Nickyrosetattoo, the cat owner explained that after leaving her home for a few days, she watched a recording from her pet cam and caught one of her cats walking by the door, asking where his mom was, seemingly speaking English.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "Am I going crazy or did I catch my cat speaking English? Mom, where are you? Mom!"

Stock image of a cat meowing. A woman has caught her cat speaking English. Getty Images

The poster added: "I have been at the hospital the last 5 days and he's really been missing me. (My dad goes every 2 days to check on him)."

Cats lack the cognitive ability to understand our language, but they do know when you're talking to them, according to pet wellness experts at Hill's Pets, or as they put it, cats "comprehend human language in the same way that we understand meowing."

However, even though they don't speak our language, they do recognize it, and respond through orienting behavior, such as ear movement and head movement.

"Regularly interacting with your cat using positive vocalization and gestures—such as smiling and speaking in an upbeat tone of voice—will reinforce the bond between the two of you," its website added.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 10.8 million views and 1.2 million likes on the platform.

One user, Jeannie, commented: "Yes talking cats we just have to listen carefully, mine always yells at us when we sleep, says mom hello." And JustsavinglivesNBD94 said: "Cats have the ability to mimic humans!"

Lucy Garibay-Mora wrote: "Absolutely!! My cat says 'agua' when his water bowl needs replenishing." And ReallyReese added: "Sometimes I look at my cat and tell her I know she knows how to communicate with me and I understand that she has to keep it a secret."

Newsweek reached out to Nickyrosetattoo for comment via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.