Internet in Shock as Owner Finds Cat Alive After Burying Him—'8 Lives Left'

By
A woman had the shock of her life when she saw her cat in the middle of the street after she had buried him in the morning.

In a clip, which contains a swearword, shared on TikTok on August 11, under the username @khovi9096, the woman's tuxedo cat, Patrick, can be seen chilling in the middle of the road. His owner tries to figure out how this could possibly have happened since she had buried what she thought was her cat the same day.

The woman can be heard saying: "I buried this cat this morning. I buried him in the damn yard. Patrick, I thought you were dead! I thought you got hit by a car and died. Who did I bury?"

woman finds cat alive after burying him
A cat laying on his back in a yard. A woman has shocked the internet after finding her feline alive, hours after burying his body in her backyard. Getty Images

The post comes with a caption that reads: "What in the Stephen King is going on here and who is under buried under my peach tree."

Some people in the post pointed out that the cat probably used one of its nine lives, and that he still has eight left. This saying, which is common in many cultures worldwide, originates in ancient Egypt.

Newsweek wrote about the myth in 2021. The ancient Egyptian sun god Atum-Ra took the form of a cat so he could visit the Underworld. He was said to have given birth to eight other gods, so some people have linked the saying of cats having nine lives with this myth.

As the Egyptians expanded across the world, so too did the myth of multiple lives. Arab countries tend to say that cats have six lives, while in Spanish-speaking countries, cats are said to have seven lives.

@khovi9096

What in the Stephen King is going on here and who is under burined under my peach tree 😩😫 #petsematary #stephenking #plottwist #plot #sendhelp #notcat #skinwalkers

♬ original sound - khovi90

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 7.8 million views and more than 840,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Life_low_key_sucks_ngl, commented: "Well he's has 8 lives left." And Jaycsimonton wrote: "My wife's grandmother did the same thing. Was telling my wife when the cat walked up."

Mel posted: "The universal cat distribution system said 'he's a little out of control, you can have him back now.'" And Jillian Johnson McNa added: "The way I would have to dig up whoever I buried, just to be SURE." Danielle posted: "Why did I think he dug himself out instead of it being a different cat."

Newsweek reached out to @khovi9096 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

