The Way Kitten Watches Owner Make Breakfast Every Morning Melts Hearts

A video of a kitten patiently watching her owner cook breakfast every single morning has melted hearts across the internet.

The newly viral social media footage captures the recurring moment when Miso the kitten sits on top of her scratching post to get a good view of her owner, Lilli, cooking in the kitchen. The TikTok clip laid out that the kitten does this every single morning.

A voiceover narration can be heard saying that Miso "watches me make breakfast like this every morning."

Audiences were able to catch a glimpse of Miso peering curiously towards the kitchen, where her owner looked to be chopping up tomatoes.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 19 by @LillNewman1, the TikTok post, which can be seen here, has been viewed over 438,000 times and liked by more than 114,000 TikTok users.

Nearly 400 users to date have gushed over the kitten in the comments section below the post, with many sharing how adorable they found the unique moment @LillNewman1 had captured.

"This is the cutest," one user commented.

"She is making sure that you won't forget her breakfast as well," another user added.

A different TikTok user joked: "Make an outline of this and turn it into a tattoo."

"She's beautiful! What a sweetheart," wrote another user.

Miso's owner looks to have joined in on the hype, commenting under the post "my heart."

The kitten and her owner are based in Australia. While Miso's owner had made it clear in the clip that the kitten tends to watch her cook breakfast from her tall scratching post every day, audiences were treated to a second clip a day later that caught Miso lurking in the kitchen again.

@LilliNewman1's second post can be seen here.

Could the Cat Share Lilli's Breakfast?

Like most pets, cats tend to beg and hover around when their humans are cooking or enjoying a meal, determined to nab a bite for themselves - but there's a strict limit to the things that they can safely eat.

Animal Trust, a not-for-profit organization comprising veterinary surgeons writes on its website that cats can be fed a number of fruits and foods. These can include apples, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and tinned tuna.

The organization adds that milk, unless it has been purchased from the pet store, isn't something that cats should be drinking at home.

"Cats are naturally lactose intolerant, which means that dairy upsets their digestive system. Cats should avoid drinking cow's milk, as it contains lactose. Once kittens are weaned from drinking their mother's milk, their ability to produce lactase, an enzyme that helps to digest lactose, is reduced," Animal Trust writes online.

