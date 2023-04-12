Dog's Hilarious Bedtime Routine Earns Him the Title of 'Spoiled Boy'

A hilarious TikTok video of a "spoiled" vizsla receiving 5-star "turndown service" from his owner before going to bed has left viewers laughing.

In the viral clip, Archie can be seen patiently waiting for his owner to lay down his bed in a corner of what appears to be his "paw-rents" bedroom. The dog then gets into his bed and lets out a relaxed yawn while his owner tucks him in for the night with a soft blanket.

"My dog's turn down service at night," the video's creator wrote across the post. The TikTok clip has been aptly captioned: "He's a very spoiled boy who likes what he likes."

The post was shared to the social media platform on April 5 by @Archie.And.Becca, a TikTok account that appears to be dedicated to documenting Archie's life with Becca and sharing his funny antics with a large audience of 140,000 followers.

Since the video was first uploaded, it has been viewed over 405,000 times and liked by more than 19,000 TikTok users. The post has also been commented on by over 80 users, many of whom have gushed over the sweet moment and shared comparisons with their own pups.

One user commented: "No hug and kiss? What about a bedtime story??"

"My Vizsla stands on my bed and cries until I let him under the covers," another user wrote.

"I miss tucking my boy in at night, he too liked to be fully covered, head and all under the blankets," another TikToker said. And user Michael wrote: "Good job Archie! You have trained Mom and Dad well!"

A stock image shows a vizsla sleeping in bed. A viral TikTok video captures the moment when Archie, a "spoiled" vizsla, gets tucked in by his owner before bedtime. Getty Images

Vizslas are an affectionate and gentle dog breed, which has made them increasingly popular with pet owners in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club's (AKC) website. They were originally bred as gundogs and are eager to work, which makes them best suited to active and adventurous households.

"Vizslas form a tight bond with their owners and hate to be left alone," the AKC says. "Athletes of many talents, Vizslas excel at various sports and activities. They are eager and graceful trotters of great stamina, making them ideal jogging or biking companions."

Newsweek reached out to @Archie.And.Becca for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.