Dachshund's Reaction to Warm Clothes in the Dryer Delights Internet

A hilarious TikTok video of a sausage dog jumping into a tumble dryer packed full of freshly washed and dried clothing has delighted online viewers.

The viral clip shows a shaded red dachshund named Buddy leaping into the dryer and settling into the warm pile of laundry. "When he knows that the tumble dryer has just finished and that it's full of warm clothes," Buddy's owner wrote across the TikTok post.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 26 under the account @Bud_The_Dach, the video has been viewed over 548,000 times and liked by over 49,000 users.

More than 500 TikTok users have shared their amusement in their comments under the post.

"My dachshund is also obsessed with the *spicy* laundry," one commenter wrote. Another said: "This is a bad habit and accident waiting to happen."

Joking, another commenter wrote: "Pretty smart dog. I mean, I'd probably do the same thing if I fit in there."

And cele asked: "Do you have to rewash everything after he gets in there?"

A stock image shows a long-haired dachshund. A TikTok video of a dachshund leaping into a clothes dryer has gone viral. Getty Images

Should You Get a Dachshund?

Dachshunds, commonly called sausage dogs or wiener dogs, are a popular breed in the U.S. and Europe. Originating in Germany, they were bred to chase rabbits and badgers down tunnels. Hence the breed name, which means "badger hound."

They are highly intelligent while also being loyal and devoted companions to their owners, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC) website. Dachshunds are also strong-willed and smart, with a tendency to be stubborn. This can make them more difficult to train than more agreeable breeds, like golden retrievers.

"Dachshunds were bred to be an independent hunter of dangerous prey," the AKC says. "They can be brave to the point of rashness, and a bit stubborn, but their endearing nature and unique look has won millions of hearts the world over."

Dachshunds are ideal for owners who live in small apartments or don't have a large backyard. That's because they require little exercise compared with other breeds. They are a low-maintenance pet, and most are happy to keep themselves occupied in small living environments and stay healthy with short daily walks.

