Puppy's Method of Avoiding the Rain When Using Dog Door Impresses Viewers

A hilarious TikTok video showing a dog urinating through a pet door to avoid going out into the rain has left the internet in hysterics.

The dog appears to be toilet-trained and to know that he's only allowed to pee in the backyard, but when the rain struck and he decided that he didn't want to get wet he had to find a different solution.

The newly viral social media clip shows the black pup pushing through a dog door just enough to be able to relieve himself outside, without getting his coat wet.

Over 500 amused TikTok users have shared their delight at the funny moment in the comments section below the post.

"That is one hell of a clever dog," one user wrote. "Better aim than most men," another TikToker added. One user commented: "Work smarter not harder".

"Technically it's outside," another user jokingly shared. "He's a genius," said one TikToker.

Stock image of a dog in the rain, under an umbrella. The TikTok video showing a pup's clever way of avoiding the rain while urinating has been viewed nearly 500,000 times. Getty Images

The video has been aptly captioned by the dog's owner Hayley Bricknell: "When your dog doesn't like the rain."

While the comedic moment has drawn in thousands of users, the large audience never learns how the dog managed to get back inside the house without getting his coat wet by stepping outside.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 1 by Hayley Bricknell, the video, which can be seen here, has been viewed nearly 500,000 times and liked by over 26,000 users. Bricknell and the pup appear to live in the north of England.

Do Dogs Like the Rain?

It's a well known fact that some dog breeds like the rain more than others. Retriever breeds like golden or Labrador retrievers tend to enjoy playing at the beach or jumping in puddles for instance, while smaller and shorter pups like dachshunds usually dislike getting their lowered bellies wet.

The pet wellness products firm Dog's Health says that it's important to continue walking your pup in bad weather conditions. The firm does however warn that some dogs just may not enjoy that.

"Almost every veterinarian will agree that there's nothing wrong with walking your dog in the rain if you take certain precautions. Sometimes your dog has to go potty and there is no other option. Most dogs do not appreciate taking a stroll in the rain, particularly if the downpour is heavy. Most humans won't appreciate it either," Dog's Health writes.

"Some dogs do love the rain, especially if they are retrievers or other dog breeds used to water, but most dogs want to avoid the rain and skip the walk. If you really want or need to walk your dog in the rain (if you live in an apartment or home where there is no yard to let the dog out into), you'll need to make the experience as comfortable as possible for your dog," the wellness brand adds.

Newsweek reached out to @HayleyBricknell for comment on Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.