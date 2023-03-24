Hearts Melt at Moment Neighboring Golden Retrievers Become Best Friends

A heartwarming video of two California-based golden retrievers playing in their sunny neighborhood has delighted audiences on TikTok.

In the now-viral video clip, Aubrey the golden retriever can be seen playfighting enthusiastically with another golden of a similar size named Meimei.

Aubrey's owner, who doubles as the video's creator, narrates over the post that Meimei lives nearby and that she recently made a habit of watching Aubrey play from her window. Meimei's owner confirmed on TikTok that she's still a puppy.

This had all been chronicled in an earlier post on @Pawbrey's account.

It looks as though the golden duo hit it off as soon as they met.

"I was playing with my golden retriever when I found out we were being watched," Aubrey's owner can be heard explaining while audiences are treated to clips of the two dogs playing in a local park.

"The other golden retriever's name is Meimei. She is a female golden retriever and she was so excited to be playing with Aubrey. The funniest part about this video is that while we were recording them play, I looked over and saw another fluffy stalker [watching us from their window]," Aubrey's owner adds.

The TikTok clip then shows audiences a snippet of a third golden retriever watching the pair from a window far away.

Aubrey and her family live in Orange County. The pup has developed quite a following on TikTok and Instagram and both of her accounts look to be dedicated to documenting her growth and sharing her funny antics with thousands of eager followers.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 20 by @Pawbrey, the post, which can be seen here, has been liked by more than 372,000 users and commented on more than 1773 times. The TikTokers engaging with the post have left messages of amusement.

"The third dog is either jealous or grumpy you're on their lawn," one user joked.

Meimei's owner commented, from the dog's account: "Yes, looking forward to my puppy and Aubrey becoming good friends and making more videos together."

"Awww, need to start a neighborhood doggy playgroup," another user commented.

A different user added: "Let the other dog join please."

According to the American Kennel Club the breed is typically playful and energetic in its prime.

