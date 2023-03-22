Hearts Break As Chihuahua Now a 'Single Dad' to Two Boys After Mom Dies

A heartwarming video about a devoted "single dad" Chihuahua has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The now-viral TikTok video introduces internet users to Tommy the Chihuahua, a single parent of unknown age who lives with his owners and his two sons, Ted and Twix. Ted and Twix also appear to be pedigree Chihuahuas.

The social media post shows the Chihuahua family sitting together on a bed, with a photograph of another Chihuahua—soon revealed to be the boys' mother—hanging above them.

"I'm Tommy the Chihuahua, a single dad to two boys Ted and Twix," a jovial voiceover narration says.

"My beloved Tilly, the boys' mother passed away last year," it adds.

It's not revealed how Tilly died.

The video explains that Ted is Tommy's eldest child, and that he has a feisty temperament while Twix is younger and gentler.

"Twix is my youngest. He is only a year old but is bigger than me. I question if I am the dad sometimes," the voiceover narration jokes.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared on March 11 by @TommyTedAndTwix, the viral post has been viewed more than 257,000 times. The video has received over 43,400 likes and 500 comments, with most TikTok users gushing over the adorable family and lightheartedly praising Tommy for his parenting skills.

"Why am I crying?" one user asked.

"A single dad who works too hard, who loves his sons and never stops," another TikToker said.

A third comment read: "What a beautiful family! So sorry about little Tilly."

Why Should You Adopt a Chihuahua?

Chihuahuas have been growing in popularity in the U.S. since the 1960s. The American Kennel Club now ranks them as being a highly sought after breed.

Owner of Lakeside Animal Hospital, Dr. Jennifer Frione, told Newsweek why she feels the small-sized dog from Mexico has become a firm favorite in the States.

"Chihuahuas are tiny dogs with giant personalities," the Florida-based vet said.

"They have a lot of energy and are very playful, which often means they are also very verbal and expressive in nature," she said. "Due to their small size they do not have extensive exercise requirements and short walks are sufficient to keep these babies healthy.

"This breed tends to live long, happy lives with an average life expectancy of 12 to 15 years. They are generally very loving and friendly, however, they do tend to have a 'big dog' mentality in certain situations."

