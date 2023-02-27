German Shepherd 'Outsmarting' His Owner With Baby Gate Delights Internet

An intelligent German shepherd has delighted internet users by showing off his door-opening skills in a now-viral TikTok video clip.

In the social media post, the clever pup can be seen opening a stair gate that his owners had installed with ease by lifting up its handle with his snout and pushing it. Once he manages to get through the gate, the German shepherd nonchalantly walks up the stairs.

"Me thinking I'm outsmarting my dog by putting up a gate to keep him downstairs," the dog's owner, Brenna, wrote across the TikTok video.

The hilarious video had been shared to the platform on February 1 by the dog's owner, Brenna, who goes by the social media username @WiscoWatson. Since it was first posted online, the video has been viewed more than 770,000 times and has attracted over 78,000 likes from amused users. Funny video clips of pets doing alarmingly human things tends to get a lot of attention online.

The video had been aptly captioned: "He said anyways imma let myself up."

While Brenna has shared on her social media page that she's originally from Wisconsin, the family appear to be based in Denver, Colorado.

How Intelligent Are German Shepherd Dogs?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), German shepherds are incredibly smart, so it comes as no surprise that this particular pup was able to smoothly open a gate.

The pet registry writes: "If you're a German Shepherd owner, you have a strong suspicion your dog might actually be smarter than you are. These dogs are known for their intelligence and many can learn a new behavior in only a few repetitions. In addition, they have a legendary desire to cooperate and work with us."

The AKC advises owners to take full advantage of their German shepherd's intelligence by providing them with an abundance of mentally stimulating toys and challenging them to brain-engaging games. They're eager to please and learn new tricks—and as a result of that tend to be highly trainable. The breed love an activity, and are best suited to active and lively households.

What Do The Comments Say?

The post has received over 500 comments to date from amused TikTok users who have been entertained by the clip of the pup outsmarting his owner.

"He was so polite with it that I expected him to close the door behind him," one TikTok user noted in a comment under the post.

Another user added: "You've got a shepherd lol GOOD LUCK."

"I thought I was gonna see him jump it but nope the dog done opened it and welcomed himself upstairs," a different user wrote.

Commenting on the breed's intelligent nature, another TikToker wrote: "German Shepherd's are too smart for their own good."

Newsweek hasreached out to @WiscoWatson for comment.

