Pets

Puppy Born in Winter Caught Enjoying Sunshine for the First Time

By
Pets Viral Videos Dogs Internet Animals

A video of a puppy who was born in winter enjoying sunshine for the first time has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The pug, Dachshund and Pomeranian mix named Daphne was born on December 13 in the North of England, and has only recently experienced her first taste of sunshine and warmer weather.

The adorable TikTok video captured the moment when Daphne felt the warmth of the sun on her face for the very first time. Many people regard sunny weather as being an instant mood booster, and it looks like Daphne shares the same opinion. The pup looked to be relaxed and content as she basked in the golden rays from the comfort of a couch.

"My puppy was born in the winter so is starting to enjoy the joy of sun," the videos creator wrote across the post.

"Daphne is the result of an accidental litter and is half miniature Dachshund and half pug and Pomeranian mix," Daphne's owner told Newsweek.

"She's just over 17 weeks old. She was the runt of the litter so she barely weighs [four and a half pounds]! She is still such a tiny pup," she added.

Daphne's owner went on to describe the pup as being an "absolute joy", who loved her first taste of warmer weather.

"She is pretty confident and now loves exploring the garden on sunny days. When she's not exploring, her favorite thing is to nap on me. When she's sleepy she loves getting her tummy tickled and would happily enjoy that all day," said her owner, who is based in Manchester, U.K.

Tiktok Dog
Daphne the Dachshund, pug and Pomeranian mix was born in December and has only recently experienced sunshine. Her newfound joy for the sun has been captured in a TikTok video which has amused thousands of internet users. TikTok/Daphnethehalfsausage

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to TikTok on April 4 by @DaphneTheHalfSausage, the post has been viewed over 2 million times, making it the account's most viewed video to date. The post has also attracted over 477,000 likes and more than 800 comments from amused TikTok users who chose to gush over the heartwarming clip.

"Imagine living your whole life in the winter and then all of a sudden you find out what the warmth of the sun feels like," one user wrote.

Another user commented: "The way he closes his eyes is so precious."

With the weather warming up, Daphne will surely be enjoying plenty more sunny days ahead.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC