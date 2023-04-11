Puppy Born in Winter Caught Enjoying Sunshine for the First Time

A video of a puppy who was born in winter enjoying sunshine for the first time has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The pug, Dachshund and Pomeranian mix named Daphne was born on December 13 in the North of England, and has only recently experienced her first taste of sunshine and warmer weather.

The adorable TikTok video captured the moment when Daphne felt the warmth of the sun on her face for the very first time. Many people regard sunny weather as being an instant mood booster, and it looks like Daphne shares the same opinion. The pup looked to be relaxed and content as she basked in the golden rays from the comfort of a couch.

"My puppy was born in the winter so is starting to enjoy the joy of sun," the videos creator wrote across the post.

"Daphne is the result of an accidental litter and is half miniature Dachshund and half pug and Pomeranian mix," Daphne's owner told Newsweek.

"She's just over 17 weeks old. She was the runt of the litter so she barely weighs [four and a half pounds]! She is still such a tiny pup," she added.

Daphne's owner went on to describe the pup as being an "absolute joy", who loved her first taste of warmer weather.

"She is pretty confident and now loves exploring the garden on sunny days. When she's not exploring, her favorite thing is to nap on me. When she's sleepy she loves getting her tummy tickled and would happily enjoy that all day," said her owner, who is based in Manchester, U.K.

Daphne the Dachshund, pug and Pomeranian mix was born in December and has only recently experienced sunshine. Her newfound joy for the sun has been captured in a TikTok video which has amused thousands of internet users. TikTok/Daphnethehalfsausage

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to TikTok on April 4 by @DaphneTheHalfSausage, the post has been viewed over 2 million times, making it the account's most viewed video to date. The post has also attracted over 477,000 likes and more than 800 comments from amused TikTok users who chose to gush over the heartwarming clip.

"Imagine living your whole life in the winter and then all of a sudden you find out what the warmth of the sun feels like," one user wrote.

Another user commented: "The way he closes his eyes is so precious."

With the weather warming up, Daphne will surely be enjoying plenty more sunny days ahead.

